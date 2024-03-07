We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, Refex Industries Limited, at its meeting held today, i.e. January 24, 2024, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approval of Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Company. 2. Approved consequential alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Refex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of Equity shares is Friday, March 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED (532884) RECORD DATE 22.03.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 22/03/2024 DR-744/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE056I01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 22/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.03.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Refex Industries Limited (REFEX) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. March 22, 2024. Sr. No. 1 Symbol REFEX Company Name Refex Industries Limited New ISIN INE056I01025 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., March 22, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (As Per Nse Circular dated on 19.03.2024)