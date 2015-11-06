Regency Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.04
14.04
14.04
14.04
Preference Capital
2.28
0
0
0
Reserves
360.71
190.06
160.29
133.78
Net Worth
377.03
204.1
174.33
147.82
Minority Interest
Debt
268.36
222.86
307.9
242.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.08
16.22
14.21
15.17
Total Liabilities
661.47
443.18
496.44
405.12
Fixed Assets
449.88
376.33
351.46
350.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
140.6
1.85
28.66
1.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.34
1.91
3.16
9.42
Networking Capital
47.68
23.75
21.54
30.12
Inventories
13.42
12.73
11.25
10.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
79.36
68.57
29.83
22.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
41.8
25.48
58.87
69.26
Sundry Creditors
-35.6
-35.87
-35.95
-39.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-51.3
-47.16
-42.46
-32.79
Cash
19.96
39.35
91.61
12.89
Total Assets
661.46
443.19
496.43
405.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.