Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
148.68
132.14
103.08
90.57
yoy growth (%)
12.52
28.18
13.81
21.91
Raw materials
-34.91
-30.62
-20.84
-19.83
As % of sales
23.48
23.17
20.21
21.89
Employee costs
-30.46
-24.84
-20.52
-16.54
As % of sales
20.48
18.8
19.91
18.26
Other costs
-67.33
-61.35
-43.55
-37.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.28
46.42
42.25
41.25
Operating profit
15.97
15.31
18.16
16.82
OPM
10.74
11.59
17.61
18.57
Depreciation
-5.6
-5.12
-4.68
-5.26
Interest expense
-8.36
-11.1
-8.73
-7.29
Other income
1.68
2.02
1.42
2.96
Profit before tax
3.69
1.12
6.16
7.22
Taxes
-1.43
-0.74
-2.5
-2.63
Tax rate
-39
-66.5
-40.67
-36.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.25
0.37
3.65
4.59
Exceptional items
0
0.1
0
0
Net profit
2.25
0.47
3.65
4.59
yoy growth (%)
370.67
-86.92
-20.41
39.7
NPM
1.51
0.36
3.54
5.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.