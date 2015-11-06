iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Hospital Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52
(0.19%)
Nov 6, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

148.68

132.14

103.08

90.57

yoy growth (%)

12.52

28.18

13.81

21.91

Raw materials

-34.91

-30.62

-20.84

-19.83

As % of sales

23.48

23.17

20.21

21.89

Employee costs

-30.46

-24.84

-20.52

-16.54

As % of sales

20.48

18.8

19.91

18.26

Other costs

-67.33

-61.35

-43.55

-37.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.28

46.42

42.25

41.25

Operating profit

15.97

15.31

18.16

16.82

OPM

10.74

11.59

17.61

18.57

Depreciation

-5.6

-5.12

-4.68

-5.26

Interest expense

-8.36

-11.1

-8.73

-7.29

Other income

1.68

2.02

1.42

2.96

Profit before tax

3.69

1.12

6.16

7.22

Taxes

-1.43

-0.74

-2.5

-2.63

Tax rate

-39

-66.5

-40.67

-36.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.25

0.37

3.65

4.59

Exceptional items

0

0.1

0

0

Net profit

2.25

0.47

3.65

4.59

yoy growth (%)

370.67

-86.92

-20.41

39.7

NPM

1.51

0.36

3.54

5.07

