Regency Hospital Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
103.08
90.56
74.54
57.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.08
90.56
74.54
57.09
Other Operating Income
1.41
1.63
0.69
0.43
Other Income
0
1.32
0
0
Total Income
104.51
93.52
75.23
57.52
Total Expenditure
84.91
73.75
61.25
46.09
PBIDT
19.57
19.79
13.98
11.43
Interest
8.72
7.3
4.51
3.55
PBDT
10.85
12.48
9.47
7.86
Depreciation
4.69
5.26
4.67
3.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.51
2.02
0.17
0
Deferred Tax
0.98
0.6
1.34
1.36
Reported Profit After Tax
3.66
4.59
3.27
2.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.71
3.93
3.27
2.63
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.05
0.83
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.77
3.09
3.27
2.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.97
4.19
3.5
2.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.35
9.35
9.35
9.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
27,03,208
27,03,208
27,03,208
27,03,208
Public Shareholding (%)
28.87
28.87
28.87
28.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
52,43,331
41,76,664
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
78.77
62.75
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
56.02
44.63
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,55,460
66,55,460
14,12,129
24,78,797
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
21.21
37.24
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
71.12
71.12
15.09
26.48
PBIDTM(%)
18.99
21.85
18.76
20.02
PBDTM(%)
10.52
13.79
12.7
13.78
PATM(%)
3.55
5.07
4.4
4.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.