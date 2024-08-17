SectorHealthcare
Open₹48.15
Prev. Close₹51.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.01
Day's High₹52.3
Day's Low₹48.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹278.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.93
P/E2.09
EPS24.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.04
14.04
14.04
14.04
Preference Capital
2.28
0
0
0
Reserves
360.71
190.06
160.29
133.78
Net Worth
377.03
204.1
174.33
147.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
148.68
132.14
103.08
90.57
yoy growth (%)
12.52
28.18
13.81
21.91
Raw materials
-34.91
-30.62
-20.84
-19.83
As % of sales
23.48
23.17
20.21
21.89
Employee costs
-30.46
-24.84
-20.52
-16.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
3.69
1.12
6.16
7.22
Depreciation
-5.6
-5.12
-4.68
-5.26
Tax paid
-1.43
-0.74
-2.5
-2.63
Working capital
-6.94
-2.05
-10.53
13.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.52
28.18
13.81
21.91
Op profit growth
4.27
-15.66
7.95
26.55
EBIT growth
-1.39
-17.94
2.57
55.9
Net profit growth
370.67
-86.92
-20.41
39.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
103.08
90.56
74.54
57.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.08
90.56
74.54
57.09
Other Operating Income
1.41
1.63
0.69
0.43
Other Income
0
1.32
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Khemka
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Kapoor
Whole-time Director
Rashmi Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Bakshi
Non Executive Director
Anil Wadhwa
