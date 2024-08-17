iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Hospital Ltd Share Price

52
(0.19%)
Nov 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Regency Hospital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

48.15

Prev. Close

51.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.01

Day's High

52.3

Day's Low

48.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

278.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.93

P/E

2.09

EPS

24.86

Divi. Yield

0

Regency Hospital Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Regency Hospital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Regency Hospital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:56 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.56%

Institutions: 0.56%

Non-Institutions: 28.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regency Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.04

14.04

14.04

14.04

Preference Capital

2.28

0

0

0

Reserves

360.71

190.06

160.29

133.78

Net Worth

377.03

204.1

174.33

147.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

148.68

132.14

103.08

90.57

yoy growth (%)

12.52

28.18

13.81

21.91

Raw materials

-34.91

-30.62

-20.84

-19.83

As % of sales

23.48

23.17

20.21

21.89

Employee costs

-30.46

-24.84

-20.52

-16.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

3.69

1.12

6.16

7.22

Depreciation

-5.6

-5.12

-4.68

-5.26

Tax paid

-1.43

-0.74

-2.5

-2.63

Working capital

-6.94

-2.05

-10.53

13.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.52

28.18

13.81

21.91

Op profit growth

4.27

-15.66

7.95

26.55

EBIT growth

-1.39

-17.94

2.57

55.9

Net profit growth

370.67

-86.92

-20.41

39.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

103.08

90.56

74.54

57.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.08

90.56

74.54

57.09

Other Operating Income

1.41

1.63

0.69

0.43

Other Income

0

1.32

0

0

Regency Hospital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regency Hospital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Khemka

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Kapoor

Whole-time Director

Rashmi Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Bakshi

Non Executive Director

Anil Wadhwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regency Hospital Ltd

Summary

Regency Hospital is the first, Multi Specialty Tertiary Care Corporate hospital in Uttar Pradesh, which was established in 1995 with a view to fill the wide gap between the demand of high class medical services and actually available services thereof.The hospital was established in technical consultancy with Indian Hospital Corporation Ltd., Hyderabad. Regency Hospital Ltd is a Public Ltd. Company which is listed at BSE and UPSE.RHL provides round the clock emergency services with in-patient and out-patient facilities. The hospital has has ICU, ICCU and NICU, PICU bedsides General Wards, Semi-Private, Deluxe & Super Deluxe Rooms. The hospital is centrally Air-Conditioned including General Wards. The patients are provided with hygiene meal under the supervision of dieticians.
QUICKLINKS FOR Regency Hospital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

