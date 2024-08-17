iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Hospital Ltd Company Summary

52
(0.19%)
Nov 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Regency Hospital Ltd Summary

Regency Hospital is the first, Multi Specialty Tertiary Care Corporate hospital in Uttar Pradesh, which was established in 1995 with a view to fill the wide gap between the demand of high class medical services and actually available services thereof.The hospital was established in technical consultancy with Indian Hospital Corporation Ltd., Hyderabad. Regency Hospital Ltd is a Public Ltd. Company which is listed at BSE and UPSE.RHL provides round the clock emergency services with in-patient and out-patient facilities. The hospital has has ICU, ICCU and NICU, PICU bedsides General Wards, Semi-Private, Deluxe & Super Deluxe Rooms. The hospital is centrally Air-Conditioned including General Wards. The patients are provided with hygiene meal under the supervision of dieticians.

