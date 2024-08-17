Regency Hospital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
33.8
30.27
28.3
24.43
26.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.8
30.27
28.3
24.43
26.24
Other Operating Income
0.37
0.38
0.42
0.32
0.27
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
0.07
Total Income
34.17
30.65
28.72
24.75
26.58
Total Expenditure
30.92
24.98
23.28
20.28
21.59
PBIDT
3.25
5.67
5.44
4.47
4.99
Interest
3.1
2.2
2.79
1.99
2.02
PBDT
0.15
3.47
2.65
2.48
2.97
Depreciation
-0.27
1.21
0.48
1.46
1.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.15
0.96
0.43
0.15
0.6
Deferred Tax
0
0.07
0.65
0.19
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.72
1.23
1.09
0.69
0.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.71
1.23
1.12
0.69
0.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.85
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.71
2.08
1.12
0.69
0.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.76
1.32
1.2
0.74
1.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.36
9.36
9.36
9.36
9.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
27,03,208
27,03,208
27,03,208
27,03,208
27,03,208
Public Shareholding (%)
28.88
28.88
28.88
28.88
28.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
27,98,000
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.04
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
29.9
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
38,57,460
66,55,460
66,55,460
66,55,460
66,55,460
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.96
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.22
71.12
71.12
71.12
71.12
PBIDTM(%)
9.61
18.73
19.22
18.29
19.01
PBDTM(%)
0.44
11.46
9.36
10.15
11.31
PATM(%)
-2.13
4.06
3.85
2.82
3.65
