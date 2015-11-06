iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52
(0.19%)
Nov 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Regency Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

3.69

1.12

6.16

7.22

Depreciation

-5.6

-5.12

-4.68

-5.26

Tax paid

-1.43

-0.74

-2.5

-2.63

Working capital

-6.94

-2.05

-10.53

13.2

Other operating items

Operating

-10.28

-6.79

-11.55

12.53

Capital expenditure

17.02

9.52

-16.87

3.89

Free cash flow

6.73

2.72

-28.42

16.43

Equity raised

154.29

60.51

53.2

44

Investing

80.72

1.21

1.1

6.17

Financing

33.91

63.36

4.94

51.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

275.65

127.8

30.82

118.17

