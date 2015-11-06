Regency Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
3.69
1.12
6.16
7.22
Depreciation
-5.6
-5.12
-4.68
-5.26
Tax paid
-1.43
-0.74
-2.5
-2.63
Working capital
-6.94
-2.05
-10.53
13.2
Other operating items
Operating
-10.28
-6.79
-11.55
12.53
Capital expenditure
17.02
9.52
-16.87
3.89
Free cash flow
6.73
2.72
-28.42
16.43
Equity raised
154.29
60.51
53.2
44
Investing
80.72
1.21
1.1
6.17
Financing
33.91
63.36
4.94
51.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
275.65
127.8
30.82
118.17
