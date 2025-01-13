Response Informatics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.61
-2.08
-4.17
-4.53
Net Worth
5.87
5.4
1.81
1.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1.53
1.01
0.4
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
7.4
6.42
2.22
1.91
Fixed Assets
0.53
0.04
0.02
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.39
3.49
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.1
2.75
1.44
1.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.89
2.91
1.86
1.18
Debtor Days
164.6
Other Current Assets
0.52
1.02
1.12
0.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-0.21
0
-0.05
Creditor Days
6.97
Other Current Liabilities
-2.01
-0.97
-1.54
-0.23
Cash
0.09
0.12
0.76
0.31
Total Assets
7.4
6.4
2.22
1.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.