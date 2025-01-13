iifl-logo-icon 1
Response Informatics Ltd Balance Sheet

57
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.61

-2.08

-4.17

-4.53

Net Worth

5.87

5.4

1.81

1.45

Minority Interest

Debt

1.53

1.01

0.4

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

7.4

6.42

2.22

1.91

Fixed Assets

0.53

0.04

0.02

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.39

3.49

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.1

2.75

1.44

1.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.89

2.91

1.86

1.18

Debtor Days

164.6

Other Current Assets

0.52

1.02

1.12

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-0.21

0

-0.05

Creditor Days

6.97

Other Current Liabilities

-2.01

-0.97

-1.54

-0.23

Cash

0.09

0.12

0.76

0.31

Total Assets

7.4

6.4

2.22

1.9

