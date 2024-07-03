iifl-logo-icon 1
Response Informatics Ltd Quarterly Results

62.2
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.09

9.68

6.07

8.34

11.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.09

9.68

6.07

8.34

11.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

-0.35

0.37

0.02

Total Income

9.12

9.68

5.72

8.71

11.04

Total Expenditure

8.52

8.85

7.25

8.3

7.92

PBIDT

0.6

0.83

-1.53

0.41

3.12

Interest

0.01

0.03

0.05

-0.17

0.12

PBDT

0.59

0.8

-1.57

0.58

3

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.1

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0.24

-0.53

0.12

0.83

Deferred Tax

0.07

0.05

-0.28

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.36

0.46

-0.86

0.46

2.17

Minority Interest After NP

-0.08

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.44

0.46

-0.86

0.46

2.17

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.02

-0.02

-0.1

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.46

0.48

-0.76

0.46

2.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.53

0.6

-1.15

0.61

2.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.19

8.19

7.48

7.48

7.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.6

8.57

-25.2

4.91

28.33

PBDTM(%)

6.49

8.26

-25.86

6.95

27.24

PATM(%)

3.96

4.75

-14.16

5.51

19.7

