Response Informatics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.09
9.68
6.07
8.34
11.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.09
9.68
6.07
8.34
11.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
-0.35
0.37
0.02
Total Income
9.12
9.68
5.72
8.71
11.04
Total Expenditure
8.52
8.85
7.25
8.3
7.92
PBIDT
0.6
0.83
-1.53
0.41
3.12
Interest
0.01
0.03
0.05
-0.17
0.12
PBDT
0.59
0.8
-1.57
0.58
3
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.1
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0.24
-0.53
0.12
0.83
Deferred Tax
0.07
0.05
-0.28
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.36
0.46
-0.86
0.46
2.17
Minority Interest After NP
-0.08
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.44
0.46
-0.86
0.46
2.17
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.02
-0.02
-0.1
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.46
0.48
-0.76
0.46
2.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.53
0.6
-1.15
0.61
2.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.19
8.19
7.48
7.48
7.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.6
8.57
-25.2
4.91
28.33
PBDTM(%)
6.49
8.26
-25.86
6.95
27.24
PATM(%)
3.96
4.75
-14.16
5.51
19.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.