Response Informatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.27
-0.57
0
-0.6
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.3
-0.32
0.11
-0.2
Other operating items
Operating
-1.99
-0.93
0.09
-0.81
Capital expenditure
0
0.08
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-1.99
-0.85
0.09
-0.79
Equity raised
-4.51
-3.38
-3.4
-2.2
Investing
-2.34
0
0
0
Financing
0.68
0.28
0.05
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.17
-3.95
-3.25
-2.99
