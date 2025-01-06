iifl-logo-icon 1
Response Informatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60
(1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025

Response Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.27

-0.57

0

-0.6

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.3

-0.32

0.11

-0.2

Other operating items

Operating

-1.99

-0.93

0.09

-0.81

Capital expenditure

0

0.08

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-1.99

-0.85

0.09

-0.79

Equity raised

-4.51

-3.38

-3.4

-2.2

Investing

-2.34

0

0

0

Financing

0.68

0.28

0.05

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.17

-3.95

-3.25

-2.99

