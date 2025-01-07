iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Response Informatics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.2
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Response Informatics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.61

1.53

0.44

0.82

yoy growth (%)

70.63

241.58

-45.64

-15.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.58

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.18

Employee costs

-1.69

-1.47

-0.25

-0.1

As % of sales

64.7

96.02

56.42

12.37

Other costs

-3.16

-0.61

-0.17

-0.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

121.11

40.41

39.62

87.89

Operating profit

-2.24

-0.55

0.01

-0.59

OPM

-85.82

-36.43

3.94

-71.45

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0

7E

Profit before tax

-2.27

-0.57

0

-0.6

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-0.02

1.69

-209.33

-0.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.27

-0.58

0

-0.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.27

-0.58

0

-0.59

yoy growth (%)

287.82

6,005.35

-98.39

-56.33

NPM

-86.86

-38.22

-2.13

-72.59

Response Info. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Response Informatics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.