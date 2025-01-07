Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.61
1.53
0.44
0.82
yoy growth (%)
70.63
241.58
-45.64
-15.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.58
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.18
Employee costs
-1.69
-1.47
-0.25
-0.1
As % of sales
64.7
96.02
56.42
12.37
Other costs
-3.16
-0.61
-0.17
-0.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
121.11
40.41
39.62
87.89
Operating profit
-2.24
-0.55
0.01
-0.59
OPM
-85.82
-36.43
3.94
-71.45
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0
7E
Profit before tax
-2.27
-0.57
0
-0.6
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-0.02
1.69
-209.33
-0.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.27
-0.58
0
-0.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.27
-0.58
0
-0.59
yoy growth (%)
287.82
6,005.35
-98.39
-56.33
NPM
-86.86
-38.22
-2.13
-72.59
