SectorIT - Software
Open₹60.75
Prev. Close₹59.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.43
Day's High₹62.34
Day's Low₹58.6
52 Week's High₹94.43
52 Week's Low₹41.5
Book Value₹14.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.14
P/E94.25
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.61
-2.08
-4.17
-4.53
Net Worth
5.87
5.4
1.81
1.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.61
1.53
0.44
0.82
yoy growth (%)
70.63
241.58
-45.64
-15.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.58
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.18
Employee costs
-1.69
-1.47
-0.25
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.27
-0.57
0
-0.6
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.3
-0.32
0.11
-0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.63
241.58
-45.64
-15.75
Op profit growth
301.96
-3,253.34
-103
-56.98
EBIT growth
295.62
-6,539.21
-101.48
-56.2
Net profit growth
287.82
6,005.35
-98.39
-56.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
33.99
11.24
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
33.99
11.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Subramaniyam Seetharaman
Independent Director
P Chandra Sekhar
Independent Director
Prakash Babu Kondeti
Director
Bhuvaneswari Seetharman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nirosha Ravikanti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Response Informatics Ltd
Summary
Response Informatics Limited was incorporated on 5 December 1996 in Telangana. The Company is a globally established end to end technology and enterprise level management consulting company. It is managed by a group of well-qualified and highly experienced professionals from different fields with a global vision and a deep understanding of the Information Technology Industry.Response Informatics is a global IT Enterprise Automation, Consulting & Software Solutions Provider, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It extensively work as consulting partner with Salesforce and as a Strategic partner of AWS. It accelerate innovation through exceptional Automation Capability that empowers clients to digitally transform themselves and seamlessly adapt to new technologies. It is a dynamic leader in the technology and informatics industry, which strategically positioned itself across key regions in India to provide innovative solutions and services to clients worldwide. With the headquarters nestled in the bustling tech hub of Hyderabad, the Company established a robust network of offices in prominent cities, including Chennai, Gujarat, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. This widespread presence allowed it to seamlessly cater to diverse needs of clients and partners across the globe.Through Open Offer made by present promoters as per the SEBI (SAST) regulations, the New Promoters took over the management of the Company effective from 31st January 2019. The Company then after, started with Pro
The Response Informatics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Response Informatics Ltd is ₹49.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Response Informatics Ltd is 94.25 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Response Informatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Response Informatics Ltd is ₹41.5 and ₹94.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Response Informatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.68%, 3 Years at 66.09%, 1 Year at -11.15%, 6 Month at -17.52%, 3 Month at -12.68% and 1 Month at 3.23%.
