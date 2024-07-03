iifl-logo-icon 1
Response Informatics Ltd Share Price

60
(1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open60.75
  • Day's High62.34
  • 52 Wk High94.43
  • Prev. Close59.38
  • Day's Low58.6
  • 52 Wk Low 41.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.43
  • P/E94.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.79
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.14
  • Div. Yield0
Response Informatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

60.75

Prev. Close

59.38

Turnover(Lac.)

1.43

Day's High

62.34

Day's Low

58.6

52 Week's High

94.43

52 Week's Low

41.5

Book Value

14.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.14

P/E

94.25

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Response Informatics Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Response Informatics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Response Informatics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.31%

Foreign: 36.31%

Indian: 15.24%

Non-Promoter- 48.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Response Informatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.61

-2.08

-4.17

-4.53

Net Worth

5.87

5.4

1.81

1.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.61

1.53

0.44

0.82

yoy growth (%)

70.63

241.58

-45.64

-15.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.58

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.18

Employee costs

-1.69

-1.47

-0.25

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.27

-0.57

0

-0.6

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.3

-0.32

0.11

-0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.63

241.58

-45.64

-15.75

Op profit growth

301.96

-3,253.34

-103

-56.98

EBIT growth

295.62

-6,539.21

-101.48

-56.2

Net profit growth

287.82

6,005.35

-98.39

-56.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

33.99

11.24

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

33.99

11.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.05

Response Informatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Response Informatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Subramaniyam Seetharaman

Independent Director

P Chandra Sekhar

Independent Director

Prakash Babu Kondeti

Director

Bhuvaneswari Seetharman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nirosha Ravikanti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Response Informatics Ltd

Summary

Response Informatics Limited was incorporated on 5 December 1996 in Telangana. The Company is a globally established end to end technology and enterprise level management consulting company. It is managed by a group of well-qualified and highly experienced professionals from different fields with a global vision and a deep understanding of the Information Technology Industry.Response Informatics is a global IT Enterprise Automation, Consulting & Software Solutions Provider, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It extensively work as consulting partner with Salesforce and as a Strategic partner of AWS. It accelerate innovation through exceptional Automation Capability that empowers clients to digitally transform themselves and seamlessly adapt to new technologies. It is a dynamic leader in the technology and informatics industry, which strategically positioned itself across key regions in India to provide innovative solutions and services to clients worldwide. With the headquarters nestled in the bustling tech hub of Hyderabad, the Company established a robust network of offices in prominent cities, including Chennai, Gujarat, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. This widespread presence allowed it to seamlessly cater to diverse needs of clients and partners across the globe.Through Open Offer made by present promoters as per the SEBI (SAST) regulations, the New Promoters took over the management of the Company effective from 31st January 2019. The Company then after, started with Pro
Company FAQs

What is the Response Informatics Ltd share price today?

The Response Informatics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60 today.

What is the Market Cap of Response Informatics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Response Informatics Ltd is ₹49.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Response Informatics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Response Informatics Ltd is 94.25 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Response Informatics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Response Informatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Response Informatics Ltd is ₹41.5 and ₹94.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Response Informatics Ltd?

Response Informatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.68%, 3 Years at 66.09%, 1 Year at -11.15%, 6 Month at -17.52%, 3 Month at -12.68% and 1 Month at 3.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Response Informatics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Response Informatics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.44 %

