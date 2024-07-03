Summary

Response Informatics Limited was incorporated on 5 December 1996 in Telangana. The Company is a globally established end to end technology and enterprise level management consulting company. It is managed by a group of well-qualified and highly experienced professionals from different fields with a global vision and a deep understanding of the Information Technology Industry.Response Informatics is a global IT Enterprise Automation, Consulting & Software Solutions Provider, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It extensively work as consulting partner with Salesforce and as a Strategic partner of AWS. It accelerate innovation through exceptional Automation Capability that empowers clients to digitally transform themselves and seamlessly adapt to new technologies. It is a dynamic leader in the technology and informatics industry, which strategically positioned itself across key regions in India to provide innovative solutions and services to clients worldwide. With the headquarters nestled in the bustling tech hub of Hyderabad, the Company established a robust network of offices in prominent cities, including Chennai, Gujarat, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. This widespread presence allowed it to seamlessly cater to diverse needs of clients and partners across the globe.Through Open Offer made by present promoters as per the SEBI (SAST) regulations, the New Promoters took over the management of the Company effective from 31st January 2019. The Company then after, started with Pro

