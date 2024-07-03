Response Informatics Ltd Summary

Response Informatics Limited was incorporated on 5 December 1996 in Telangana. The Company is a globally established end to end technology and enterprise level management consulting company. It is managed by a group of well-qualified and highly experienced professionals from different fields with a global vision and a deep understanding of the Information Technology Industry.Response Informatics is a global IT Enterprise Automation, Consulting & Software Solutions Provider, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It extensively work as consulting partner with Salesforce and as a Strategic partner of AWS. It accelerate innovation through exceptional Automation Capability that empowers clients to digitally transform themselves and seamlessly adapt to new technologies. It is a dynamic leader in the technology and informatics industry, which strategically positioned itself across key regions in India to provide innovative solutions and services to clients worldwide. With the headquarters nestled in the bustling tech hub of Hyderabad, the Company established a robust network of offices in prominent cities, including Chennai, Gujarat, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. This widespread presence allowed it to seamlessly cater to diverse needs of clients and partners across the globe.Through Open Offer made by present promoters as per the SEBI (SAST) regulations, the New Promoters took over the management of the Company effective from 31st January 2019. The Company then after, started with Product Development, Designing Digital Solutions, Global Staffing Solutions and Management Consulting. Over the few years, it picked-up the pace by providing solutions to several other sectors, such as software development and Enterprise software. The Company is one of the best salesforce consulting company in India, helping organizations select salesforce product that can raise to the next level. They are a renowned salesforce silver consulting partner designing apt salesforce product upgrade by optimizing companies CRM. Their salesforce expertise guide clients through custom reporting, salesforce app development, suggestions for enhancing salesforce effectiveness.The Company has acquired Technologia Corporation Limited as a Subsidiary in 2023: In a strategic move, it expanded portfolio by acquiring Technologia Corporation, a move that bolsters the capabilities and enhances service offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients. Again, it extended the global footprint by launching Canada operations in July, 2023. This expansion not only allows to serve a broader client base but also reinforces Company commitment to delivering world-class solutions and services on a global scale.Consultation for Salesforce Optimization has helped the Company to harness the power of data by utilizing a system with fully custom automated functionalities in 2023. Apart from these, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the driving force behind Companys ability to make intelligent, data driven decisions. Through machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, it empowered clients with insights that were previously hidden in vast datasets. This allowed the Company following the marketing campaigns, accurate financial forecasting, and personalized product recommendations, among other game-changing applications. The Company also has sophisticated module which provides a lot of digital insights into any Software/ Technology initiatives at any atomic level into the organization, helps enterprises migrate from On-Premise to Cloud along with Cloud Managed Services, accelerates DevOps transformation Journey, Automates any kinds of Compliance/ Regulation policies and IT audit checklists, enables End to End services.