|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 We are hereby submitting the proceedings of 27th Annual General Meeting of Response Informatics Limited held on Saturday, 28th September , 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC) or other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) We are hereby submitting the Voting results along with Scrutinizers Report of 27th Annual General Meeting of Response Informatics Limited held on September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
