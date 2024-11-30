Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, November 30, 2024 has considered and approved the acquisition of stake in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Focused Solutions and Development Company, which is Accubits Technologies Private Limited The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e , on Saturday, November 30,2024 has considered and approved the acquisition of stake in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Focused Solutions and Development Company , which is Accubits Technologies Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

Response Informatics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., on November 14, 2024 has considered and approved un-audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) along with limited review report of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e, September 20, 2024, considered & approved the appointment of Ms. Ashwini Mangalampalle, Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, having Membership No: A44418, as Company Secretary, Key Managerial Personnel and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from September 20,2024.

Response Informatics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024. The purpose of the Board Meeting is - among other matters- To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on August 14, 2024 has considered & approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

Response Informatics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on May 30, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report.

