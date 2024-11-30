|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, November 30, 2024 has considered and approved the acquisition of stake in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Focused Solutions and Development Company, which is Accubits Technologies Private Limited The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e , on Saturday, November 30,2024 has considered and approved the acquisition of stake in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Focused Solutions and Development Company , which is Accubits Technologies Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Response Informatics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., on November 14, 2024 has considered and approved un-audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) along with limited review report of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e, September 20, 2024, considered & approved the appointment of Ms. Ashwini Mangalampalle, Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, having Membership No: A44418, as Company Secretary, Key Managerial Personnel and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from September 20,2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Response Informatics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 142024. The purpose of the Board Meeting is - among other matters- To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on August 14, 2024 has considered & approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Response Informatics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on May 30, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on May 30, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Response Informatics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. To consider raising of funds by issuing equity shares on preferential basis as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 read with the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder. To consider the proposal for acquisition of a USA based Company in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws and regulations. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials results and limited review report for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e., on February 09, 2024 have approved the items as mentioned in the outcome attached. 100% Acquisition of Highdata Software Corporation, USA by further issue and allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis. Raising of funds by issuing 15,00,000 equity shares and 2,58,000 fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis at an issue price of Rs.78/- each (including a premium of Rs.68/- each). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) In continuation to our earlier announcement 09-02-2024 for the Board meeting held on 09-02-2024, we are filing a revised outcome - The revision/change is only in Annexure I: Raising of Funds by way of Preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants - Point 4: Name of the investors - Sl. No. 13. Dinesh Jaiswal. We regret having a typo in the name, which was unintentional. We are filing the revised outcome by replacing Sl No. 13 Dinesh Jaiswal with the name of Charudatta S Khadakban. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024)
