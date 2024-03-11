|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Feb 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials results and limited review report for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Response Informatics Limited held on March 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)
