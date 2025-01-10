Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.41
14.41
11.38
11.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.59
37.03
22.62
16.78
Net Worth
56
51.44
34
28.16
Minority Interest
Debt
110.08
125.28
140.9
7.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
166.08
176.72
174.9
36.04
Fixed Assets
104.18
120.05
139.91
8.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.42
35.04
23.52
21.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.73
18.48
8.68
2.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
36.9
14.16
17.87
3.03
Debtor Days
12.92
Other Current Assets
15.28
25.59
18.46
14.17
Sundry Creditors
-18.03
-14.5
-16.19
-6.98
Creditor Days
29.78
Other Current Liabilities
-11.42
-6.77
-11.46
-8.21
Cash
2.71
3.15
2.79
3.95
Total Assets
166.07
176.72
174.9
36.04
