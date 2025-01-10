iifl-logo-icon 1
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

69.3
(-0.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.41

14.41

11.38

11.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.59

37.03

22.62

16.78

Net Worth

56

51.44

34

28.16

Minority Interest

Debt

110.08

125.28

140.9

7.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

166.08

176.72

174.9

36.04

Fixed Assets

104.18

120.05

139.91

8.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.42

35.04

23.52

21.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.73

18.48

8.68

2.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

36.9

14.16

17.87

3.03

Debtor Days

12.92

Other Current Assets

15.28

25.59

18.46

14.17

Sundry Creditors

-18.03

-14.5

-16.19

-6.98

Creditor Days

29.78

Other Current Liabilities

-11.42

-6.77

-11.46

-8.21

Cash

2.71

3.15

2.79

3.95

Total Assets

166.07

176.72

174.9

36.04

