Summary

Riddhi Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as Riddhi Corporate Services Private Limited at Ahmedabad vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 9, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Riddhi Corporate Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 1, 2016 was issued by the Deputy RoC, Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business activities by rendering services to Telecommunication service providers in 2010. It provide services of Data Management, Collection and Handling of Customer Application Form (CAF), Audit of CAF, order entry of CAF, CAF Barcoding, Inward, Storage and Retrieval of Data, Temporary Indexing, Data Entry, Scanning, uploading and Sample image Audit at Spoke Level. In addition, the Company is rendering services of Collection of Dues, Retention, Bill Delivery management Services along with over dues amount from subscriber by way Tele calling, Field visit, Address the Customers Issue and retain the Customer, Escalation Management while collecting Overdue Amount. The idea of the Company emerged from this analysis and started operations to curb unnecessary costs and proficiently support business needs of telecom, banking, NBFC and IT sectors. The Company is a venture of renowned experts in BFSI sectors who aspire to serve the industry and customers throu

