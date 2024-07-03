Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹75.9
Prev. Close₹73.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.18
Day's High₹78
Day's Low₹72.21
52 Week's High₹144.85
52 Week's Low₹57
Book Value₹49.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.88
P/E15.71
EPS4.67
Divi. Yield0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.41
14.41
11.38
11.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.59
37.03
22.62
16.78
Net Worth
56
51.44
34
28.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.53
80.61
50.25
19.97
yoy growth (%)
6.1
60.41
151.65
-70.4
Raw materials
-25.53
-19.6
-10.3
-4.13
As % of sales
29.84
24.31
20.49
20.7
Employee costs
-46.79
-50.54
-31.99
-9.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.78
4.32
2.8
1.36
Depreciation
-2.62
-0.29
-0.27
-0.35
Tax paid
-1.69
-1.56
-0.8
-0.43
Working capital
-9.97
5.54
1.57
3.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.1
60.41
151.65
-70.4
Op profit growth
-0.95
67.38
142.83
-61.16
EBIT growth
17.36
41.41
97.43
-61.47
Net profit growth
-664.64
-127.38
113.33
-62.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
81.47
59.53
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
81.47
59.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.27
1.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pravinchandra K Gor
Whole-time Director
Alpitkumar P Gor
Director
Umesh Arvindbhai Bhadreswara
Independent Director
Kalpana Dipakbhai Suthar
Independent Director
Jashubhai M Patel
Independent Director
Bhavin Kiritkumar Pandya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mustafa M Sibatra
Reports by Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd
Summary
Riddhi Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as Riddhi Corporate Services Private Limited at Ahmedabad vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 9, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Riddhi Corporate Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 1, 2016 was issued by the Deputy RoC, Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business activities by rendering services to Telecommunication service providers in 2010. It provide services of Data Management, Collection and Handling of Customer Application Form (CAF), Audit of CAF, order entry of CAF, CAF Barcoding, Inward, Storage and Retrieval of Data, Temporary Indexing, Data Entry, Scanning, uploading and Sample image Audit at Spoke Level. In addition, the Company is rendering services of Collection of Dues, Retention, Bill Delivery management Services along with over dues amount from subscriber by way Tele calling, Field visit, Address the Customers Issue and retain the Customer, Escalation Management while collecting Overdue Amount. The idea of the Company emerged from this analysis and started operations to curb unnecessary costs and proficiently support business needs of telecom, banking, NBFC and IT sectors. The Company is a venture of renowned experts in BFSI sectors who aspire to serve the industry and customers throu
Read More
The Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is ₹89.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is 15.71 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is ₹57 and ₹144.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.67%, 3 Years at -20.32%, 1 Year at -47.12%, 6 Month at -11.53%, 3 Month at 1.99% and 1 Month at 15.93%.
