Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Share Price

75.74
(3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:01:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.9
  • Day's High78
  • 52 Wk High144.85
  • Prev. Close73.35
  • Day's Low72.21
  • 52 Wk Low 57
  • Turnover (lac)4.18
  • P/E15.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.83
  • EPS4.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89.88
  • Div. Yield0.67
No Records Found

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

75.9

Prev. Close

73.35

Turnover(Lac.)

4.18

Day's High

78

Day's Low

72.21

52 Week's High

144.85

52 Week's Low

57

Book Value

49.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89.88

P/E

15.71

EPS

4.67

Divi. Yield

0.67

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.49

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.17%

Non-Institutions: 30.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.41

14.41

11.38

11.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.59

37.03

22.62

16.78

Net Worth

56

51.44

34

28.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

85.53

80.61

50.25

19.97

yoy growth (%)

6.1

60.41

151.65

-70.4

Raw materials

-25.53

-19.6

-10.3

-4.13

As % of sales

29.84

24.31

20.49

20.7

Employee costs

-46.79

-50.54

-31.99

-9.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.78

4.32

2.8

1.36

Depreciation

-2.62

-0.29

-0.27

-0.35

Tax paid

-1.69

-1.56

-0.8

-0.43

Working capital

-9.97

5.54

1.57

3.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.1

60.41

151.65

-70.4

Op profit growth

-0.95

67.38

142.83

-61.16

EBIT growth

17.36

41.41

97.43

-61.47

Net profit growth

-664.64

-127.38

113.33

-62.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

81.47

59.53

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

81.47

59.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.27

1.39

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pravinchandra K Gor

Whole-time Director

Alpitkumar P Gor

Director

Umesh Arvindbhai Bhadreswara

Independent Director

Kalpana Dipakbhai Suthar

Independent Director

Jashubhai M Patel

Independent Director

Bhavin Kiritkumar Pandya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mustafa M Sibatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd

Summary

Riddhi Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as Riddhi Corporate Services Private Limited at Ahmedabad vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 9, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Riddhi Corporate Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 1, 2016 was issued by the Deputy RoC, Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business activities by rendering services to Telecommunication service providers in 2010. It provide services of Data Management, Collection and Handling of Customer Application Form (CAF), Audit of CAF, order entry of CAF, CAF Barcoding, Inward, Storage and Retrieval of Data, Temporary Indexing, Data Entry, Scanning, uploading and Sample image Audit at Spoke Level. In addition, the Company is rendering services of Collection of Dues, Retention, Bill Delivery management Services along with over dues amount from subscriber by way Tele calling, Field visit, Address the Customers Issue and retain the Customer, Escalation Management while collecting Overdue Amount. The idea of the Company emerged from this analysis and started operations to curb unnecessary costs and proficiently support business needs of telecom, banking, NBFC and IT sectors. The Company is a venture of renowned experts in BFSI sectors who aspire to serve the industry and customers throu
Company FAQs

What is the Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is ₹89.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is 15.71 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is ₹57 and ₹144.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd?

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.67%, 3 Years at -20.32%, 1 Year at -47.12%, 6 Month at -11.53%, 3 Month at 1.99% and 1 Month at 15.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.28 %
Institutions - 1.18 %
Public - 30.54 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

