Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.11
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Riddhi Corporate FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.78

4.32

2.8

1.36

Depreciation

-2.62

-0.29

-0.27

-0.35

Tax paid

-1.69

-1.56

-0.8

-0.43

Working capital

-9.97

5.54

1.57

3.51

Other operating items

Operating

-9.5

8.01

3.29

4.09

Capital expenditure

9.9

1.7

0.12

0.08

Free cash flow

0.39

9.71

3.41

4.18

Equity raised

27.39

28.51

40.83

28.55

Investing

7.22

-7.88

-1.86

13.06

Financing

3.11

0.71

-0.36

7.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.12

31.06

42.02

53.08

