Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.78
4.32
2.8
1.36
Depreciation
-2.62
-0.29
-0.27
-0.35
Tax paid
-1.69
-1.56
-0.8
-0.43
Working capital
-9.97
5.54
1.57
3.51
Other operating items
Operating
-9.5
8.01
3.29
4.09
Capital expenditure
9.9
1.7
0.12
0.08
Free cash flow
0.39
9.71
3.41
4.18
Equity raised
27.39
28.51
40.83
28.55
Investing
7.22
-7.88
-1.86
13.06
Financing
3.11
0.71
-0.36
7.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.12
31.06
42.02
53.08
No Record Found
