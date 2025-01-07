Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.53
80.61
50.25
19.97
yoy growth (%)
6.1
60.41
151.65
-70.4
Raw materials
-25.53
-19.6
-10.3
-4.13
As % of sales
29.84
24.31
20.49
20.7
Employee costs
-46.79
-50.54
-31.99
-9.76
As % of sales
54.7
62.69
63.65
48.88
Other costs
-9.51
-6.73
-5.73
-5.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.12
8.35
11.4
25.8
Operating profit
3.69
3.73
2.23
0.91
OPM
4.32
4.63
4.43
4.59
Depreciation
-2.62
-0.29
-0.27
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.22
-0.4
-0.25
Other income
4.26
1.1
1.25
1.06
Profit before tax
4.78
4.32
2.8
1.36
Taxes
-1.69
-1.56
-0.8
-0.43
Tax rate
-35.35
-36.1
-28.74
-31.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.09
2.76
1.99
0.93
Exceptional items
0
-3.31
0
0
Net profit
3.09
-0.54
1.99
0.93
yoy growth (%)
-664.64
-127.38
113.33
-62.38
NPM
3.61
-0.67
3.97
4.69
