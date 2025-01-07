iifl-logo-icon 1
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.1
(-2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:35:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

85.53

80.61

50.25

19.97

yoy growth (%)

6.1

60.41

151.65

-70.4

Raw materials

-25.53

-19.6

-10.3

-4.13

As % of sales

29.84

24.31

20.49

20.7

Employee costs

-46.79

-50.54

-31.99

-9.76

As % of sales

54.7

62.69

63.65

48.88

Other costs

-9.51

-6.73

-5.73

-5.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.12

8.35

11.4

25.8

Operating profit

3.69

3.73

2.23

0.91

OPM

4.32

4.63

4.43

4.59

Depreciation

-2.62

-0.29

-0.27

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.22

-0.4

-0.25

Other income

4.26

1.1

1.25

1.06

Profit before tax

4.78

4.32

2.8

1.36

Taxes

-1.69

-1.56

-0.8

-0.43

Tax rate

-35.35

-36.1

-28.74

-31.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.09

2.76

1.99

0.93

Exceptional items

0

-3.31

0

0

Net profit

3.09

-0.54

1.99

0.93

yoy growth (%)

-664.64

-127.38

113.33

-62.38

NPM

3.61

-0.67

3.97

4.69

