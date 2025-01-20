Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.1
Op profit growth
-71.33
EBIT growth
-65.23
Net profit growth
-73.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.21
3.35
EBIT margin
7.13
6.13
Net profit margin
3.21
3.57
RoCE
6.33
RoNW
0.96
RoA
0.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.99
10.48
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.68
8.26
Book value per share
71.78
44.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.63
P/CEPS
68.83
P/B
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
33.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-40.2
-40.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
202.14
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-142.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.97
-56.79
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
12.87
0.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.8
-43.88
Employee costs
-49.35
-26.34
Other costs
-26.62
-26.41
No Record Found
