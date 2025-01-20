iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Key Ratios

73.69
(6.07%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.1

Op profit growth

-71.33

EBIT growth

-65.23

Net profit growth

-73.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.21

3.35

EBIT margin

7.13

6.13

Net profit margin

3.21

3.57

RoCE

6.33

RoNW

0.96

RoA

0.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.99

10.48

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.68

8.26

Book value per share

71.78

44.91

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.63

P/CEPS

68.83

P/B

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

33.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-40.2

-40.82

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

202.14

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-142.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.97

-56.79

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

12.87

0.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.8

-43.88

Employee costs

-49.35

-26.34

Other costs

-26.62

-26.41

Riddhi Corporate : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.