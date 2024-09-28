|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|The 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Riddhi Corporate Services Limited (the company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at registered office of the company at 10 Mill Officers Colony, Behind Old RBI, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380009. THE OUCTOME OF 14th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28th SEPTEMBER 2024 is Attached hereby. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.