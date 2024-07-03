Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Summary

Riddhi Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as Riddhi Corporate Services Private Limited at Ahmedabad vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 9, 2010 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Riddhi Corporate Services Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 1, 2016 was issued by the Deputy RoC, Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company commenced its business activities by rendering services to Telecommunication service providers in 2010. It provide services of Data Management, Collection and Handling of Customer Application Form (CAF), Audit of CAF, order entry of CAF, CAF Barcoding, Inward, Storage and Retrieval of Data, Temporary Indexing, Data Entry, Scanning, uploading and Sample image Audit at Spoke Level. In addition, the Company is rendering services of Collection of Dues, Retention, Bill Delivery management Services along with over dues amount from subscriber by way Tele calling, Field visit, Address the Customers Issue and retain the Customer, Escalation Management while collecting Overdue Amount. The idea of the Company emerged from this analysis and started operations to curb unnecessary costs and proficiently support business needs of telecom, banking, NBFC and IT sectors. The Company is a venture of renowned experts in BFSI sectors who aspire to serve the industry and customers through highly skilled manpower, advanced technology and best-in-class infrastructure and unmatched industry experience. The Companys first major development happened in 2011, when they got an opportunity to cater to leading telecom operator in 3 circles, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orissa for end-to-end CAF management activity, including warehousing. Cut to 2018, today, the Company became one of the most admired business partners in areas of digitization, documentation, field verification and warehousing to telecom, banking and financial sectors across India. During the FY 2012-13, Company started rendering services to Banking sector.The Company developed a comprehensive range of service issuing in order to address the varied and expanding requirements of clients. The services cater to the needs of telecommunication and banking sector, data management, storage and retrieval of data, handling of customer application forms (CAF) including address and credit verification (CV) and (AV) of information as mentioned in such forms and others activities incidental or ancillary thereto etc.In 2014, the Company started Android based Address/Contact point verification activity with three Pvt. Sector Banks and one MNC Telecom company in Gujarat. It launched Image based CAF management operations in the Financial Capital of India, Mumbai, The Company got associated with a US based company for activities like Telecalling, Logistics, International Custom clearance support and Data entry activities in Gujarat in 2015. In 2016, it got associated with one of Fortune 500 companies venturing in Telecom business introducing 4G technology in Indian Market for Image based Document management operations across 5 States of India. It expanded Business of Record Management in Mumbai through their expansion of 2 Crore records in custody. In June 2017, the Company raised funds from public through IPO by issuing 9,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 12.35 Crore. The Companys principal activity is providing solutions under document management, inbound and outbound contact centre, data entry, software development, verification services and recruitment services. Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified by TNV Certification UK Limited for providing logistic Solutions, Digitization of Documents, Warehousing of Customer Record Management, Address Verification Services and Call Centre Services.