Riddhi Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited/Unaudited Financial Statements and results for the Quarter ended on September 30 2024; and 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following: 1) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. (Regulation 33) 2) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with sub-clause (7A) of Clause A in Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, to take note of resignation given by M/s RAVI SHAH & CO.(FRN 0121394W), Chartered Accountants, vide its letter dated November 14, 2024. We request you to kindly take note of the same and oblige. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

This is to inform you that the meeting of board of director held today i.e. 6th September, 2024 concluded at 08.00 P.M. inter alia transacted the following business: i. The Notice and Directors Report of the company along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24; ii. The 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Riddhi Corporate Services Limited (the company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at registered office of the company. iii. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2023 to 28th September, 2023 iv. The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting will be on 21st September, 2023. v. Appointment of Amrish N. Gandhi as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of 14th AGM.

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited/Unaudited Financial Statements and results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024; and 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly Find attached Financials for Quarter Ended June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited/Unaudited Financial Statements and results for the Quarter & Financial year ended on March 31 2024; 2. Consider the recommendation of final dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024;and 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly note that this prior intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We request you to kindly take note of the same and oblige. Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Of Directors Of Riddhi Corporate Services Limited, In Their Meeting Held On Thursday On 30.05.2024 1) Considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 2) Took note of Auditors Report with unmodified opinion & respectively considered & approved the Declaration for Non-Applicability of Statement of Impact of Auditor Qualification for the period ended 31st March, 2024. 3) To take note of annual disclosures received from the directors of the company 4) Appointment of MR. KIRTI BHAVSAR as Internal Auditor of the company for the F.Y 2024-2025 5) To approve the appointment of Mr. Amrish Gandhi Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2023-24. 6) The Board of Directors has recommended a Final dividend of Rs. 0.49/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. The same will be payable after it is approve by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We request you to kindly take note of the same and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Due to merging error of PDF and Digital Signature Verification, The previous Financial Result Outcome dated 30-05-2024 inadvertently does not contain financial results and Audit report in PDF. Kindly Find attach covering letter along with financial statement for year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit report of Auditor and declaration of Unmodified Qualification Letter. Request to take the same on record Thanks & Regards (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

