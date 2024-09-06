To,

The Members,

Riddhi Corporate Services Limited,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 14th Annual Report together with the Audited accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS: (Rs. In lacs)

PARTICULARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2024 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2023 Net Total Income 17875.09 20154.55 Less: Operating and Admin. Exps. 15193.32 17049.85 Profit before depreciation and Taxes 2681.77 3104.7 Less: Depreciation 1926.64 1998.05 Less: Extraordinary/Exceptional Items - - Profit before Tax (PBT) 755.13 1106.65 Less: Taxes (including deferred tax and fringe benefit tax) 240.63 264.64 Profit after Tax (PAT) 514.5 842.01 Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet - - Earnings Per Equity Share Basic 4.34 7.34 Diluted 4.34 7.30

HIGHLIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE:

The company has posted a Slight decline in turnover for the year under review as compared to previous year i.e.2022-2023. The total revenue of the Company has decreased from Rs. 201,54,54,593 /- to 178,75,09,251/-.

DIVIDEND:

During the Period under review the board of directors of company has recommended a Final dividend of Rs. 0.49/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve / Capital Redemption Reserve during the Period under review.

BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR:

SR NO. DATE ON WHICH BOARD MEETINGS WERE HELD TOTAL STRENGTH OF THE BOARD NO OF DIRECTORS PRESENT 1 30-05-2023 06 05 2 12-07-2023 06 05 3 06-09-2023 06 06 4 13-11-2023 06 05 5 14-02-2023 06 05

ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS AT BOARD MEETINGS:

SR NO. NAME OF DIRECTORS NO. OF MEETING HELD NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 ALPITKUMAR P. GOR 06 06 2 PRAVINCHANDRA K. GOR 06 06 3 UMESH ARVINDBHAI BHADRESWARA 06 06 4 BHAVIN KIRITKUMAR PANDYA 06 06 5 KALPANABEN DIPAKBHAI SUTHAR 06 01 6 JASHUBHAI M PATEL 06 06

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

All the Shareholding of the company is in Dematerialized form only.

SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

Company does not have any Subsidiary / Associate / Joint Venture Company as on 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V(C) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Report on Corporate Governance is annexed hereto and forms part of this Report. Your Company is committed to transparency in all its dealings and places high emphasis on business ethics. The requisite Compliance Certificate as required under Part E of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, issued by Mr. Amrish N. Gandhi (C P No. 5656), proprietor of M/s. Amrish Gandhi & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad pertaining to the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance, is also annexed herewith as "Annexure

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN AS PER SECTION 92 (3) OF COMPANIES ACT 2013:

The Annual Return in form MGT-9 as per section 92(3) will be available at the Website of the company - https://riddhicorporate.co.in/

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. UMESH ARVINDBHAI BHADRESWARA (DIN: 07582046 ) is liable to retire by rotation at forthcoming AGM and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

The Board has reappointed Mr. BHAVIN KIRITKUMAR PANDYA (DIN: 08500515) & Ms. KALPANA D SUTHAR (DIN: 08513009), as an Independent Directors of the Company for their Second term of 5 years subject to approval of members at forthcoming AGM.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGES IN THE DIRECTORSHIP OF THE COMPANY:

During the period under review there is no change in the Directorship of the Company.

MATTERS AS PRESCRIBED UNDER SUB-SECTIONS (1) AND (3) OF SECTION 178 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Sub section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually, as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. At the meeting of the Board all the relevant factors that are material for evaluating the performance of individual Directors, the Board and its various committees were discussed in detail. A structured questionnaire each for evaluation of the Board, its various Committees and individual Directors was prepared and recommended to the Board by Nomination & Remuneration Committee for doing the required evaluation after taking into consideration the input received from the Directors covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance etc.

AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s Ravi Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, , (Firm Registration No. 121394W), the Statutory Auditors of the Company, has been appointed by the company at its 13th Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023 for the term of 5 years.

The Statutory Auditors report for the financial year ended March, 2024 is attached to this report.

No Qualification or Adverse Remarks made in Statutory Report by Statutory auditors for the financial year 2023-2024.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Your directors have appointed Amrish Gandhi & Associates, Company Secretary, 504, Shivalik Abaise, Opp. Shell Petrol Pump, Anandnagar Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad-380015, as secretarial auditors for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March, 2024 is attached to this report as "Annexure-B".

COST AUDITORS

Provision for appointment of Cost Auditor is not applicable to your company.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company has established effective internal control systems to ensure accurate, reliable and timely compilation of financial statements, to safeguard assets of your Company and to detect and mitigate irregularities and frauds. Your Companys management has established adequate internal control procedures over financial reporting.

In accordance with the requirements of Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, the Statutory Auditors have confirmed the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control systems over financial reporting.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Financial Statement of the company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee comprises of three members and all members are Independent Directors. All transactions with related parties are on an arms length basis. During the year, there are no instances where the Board had not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

The composition of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company mentioned below:

NAME OF DIRECTORS DESIGNATION NATURE OF DIRECTORSHIP BHAVIN KIRITKUMAR PANDYA Chairman Independent Director JASHUBHAI PATEL Member Independent Director KALPANA D SUTHAR Member Independent Director

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of three members of which three, including the Chairman of the Committee, are Independent Directors.

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is mentioned below:

NAME OF DIRECTORS DESIGNATION NATURE OF DIRECTORSHIP BHAVIN KIRITKUMAR PANDYA Chairman Independent Director JASHUBHAI PATEL Member Independent Director KALPANA D SUTHAR Member Independent Director

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprises of three members of which three including the Chairman of the Committee, are Independent Directors.

The composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is mentioned below:

NAME OF DIRECTORS DESIGNATION NATURE OF DIRECTORSHIP BHAVIN KIRITKUMAR PANDYA Chairman Independent Director JASHUBHAI PATEL Member Independent Director KALPANA D SUTHAR Member Independent Director

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All the related party transactions entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 which is attached with this report as "Annexure-A".

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of the report.

CHANGES IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY:

During the Period under review, there is no change in Capital Structure of the Company.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION:

The Company has not issued any shares during the financial year under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS:

The Cash Flow Statement for the year under reference forms part of the Annual Report under Independent Auditor Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPOTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The clause is not applicable.

B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Your company has not made any efforts towards technology absorption and neither imported any technology nor made any expenditure on research and developments.

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Exchange inflow (Rs.): NIL

Foreign Exchange outflow (Rs.): NIL MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

ECONOMIC SCENARIO:

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies—where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025—will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now—at 3.1 percent—is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually.

The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability. Chapter 2 explains that changes in mortgage and housing markets over the prepandemic decade of low interest rates moderated the near-term impact of policy rate hikes. Chapter 3 focuses on medium-term prospects and shows that the lower predicted growth in output per person stems, notably, from persistent structural frictions preventing capital and labor from moving to productive firms. Chapter 4 further indicates how dimmer prospects for growth in China and other large emerging market economies will weigh on trading partners.

The country ended fiscal year 2023 to 20241 with a big bang, surpassing all market estimates of GDP, with 8.15% year-over-year (YoY) growth. For three consecutive years, Indias economy has exceeded growth expectations (averaging 8.3% annual growth over this period) despite global uncertainties, driven by strong domestic demand and continuous government efforts toward reforms and capital expenditure.

INDUSTRY REVIEW:

The journey over the past few years has been eventful, starting with supply-chain disruptions in the aftermath of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war that triggered a global energy and food crisis, and a considerable surge in inflation, followed by a globally synchronized monetary policy tightening. The global GDP is estimated to have grown at 3.2% in CY 2023, lower than 3.5% in CY 20221, led by fears of a hard recession. Yet, despite many gloomy predictions, the world avoided a recession, the banking system proved largely resilient, and major emerging market economies did not suffer sudden stops. Economic growth has been stronger than expected in the second half of 2023 in the United States, and several major emerging market and developing economies.

However, the rising momentum was not felt everywhere, with notably subdued growth in the euro area, reflecting weak consumer sentiment, the lingering effects of high energy prices, and weakness in interest-rate-sensitive sectors. Unmet revenue expectations have ushered in a new wave of pragmatism where maintaining a healthy profit margin has become pivotal for corporations due to the uncertain macrooutlook. In extreme cases, organizations resorted to cost-cutting measures, such as reducing headcount and cutting discretionary spending, including IT services.

Organizations taking a more rational approach are simply shifting the emphasis of ongoing IT projects toward cost control, efficiencies and automation while curtailing IT initiatives with longer RoIs. Global technology spending on Enterprise software and IT services was close to the US$2.3 trillion2 mark in CY 2023, with IT services growing at 6.1% YoY to US$1.4 trillion.

REVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE COMPANY:

The Company is continuously trying to accomplish the desired results. Steps have been taken for cost diminution and quality of work by the Company. The Company will achieve more turnover by various marketing strategies, offering more quality products, launching new products and services etc. in coming years followed by increase in profit margin by way of various cost cutting techniques and optimum utilization of various resources of the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control, commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Regular Internal Audits and Checks carried out and also management reviews the internal control system and procedures to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business and to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has well defined internal control system. The Company takes abundant care to design, review and monitor the working of internal control system. Internal audit in the organization is an independent appraisal activity and it measures the efficiency, adequacy and effectiveness of other controls in the organization. The Audit Committee, comprising Independent Directors, regularly reviews audit plans, significant audit findings, adequacy of internal controls, and compliance with Accounting Standards, among others.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company believes that its people are its most important asset and thus continuously strives to scale up its employee engagement through well structured systems and a visionary HR

philosophy. The Company continues to lays emphasis on building and sustaining the excellent organization climate based on human performance. Performance management is the key word for the Company. Pursuit of proactive policies for industrial relations has resulted in a peaceful and harmonious situation in the Company. We are highly focused on developing our employees to perform with the same excellence for the challenges and huge business opportunities that are envisaged in future. The Company firmly believes that intellectual capital and human resources is the backbone of the Companys success.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectation may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual result could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the Government regulations, tax laws and other status and other incidental factors.

Further, the discussion following herein reflects the perceptions on major issues as on date and the opinion expressed here are subject to change without notice. The Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any of the opinions of forward looking statements expressed in this report, consequent to new information future events, or otherwise. Readers are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and are advised to conduct their own investigation and analysis of the information contained or referred to this statement before taking any action with regard to specific objectives.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Directors have developed & implemented a robust risk management policy which identifies the key elements of risks that threatens the existence of the Company. The Audit Committee reviews the Companys financial and risk management policies and steps taken by the Company to mitigate such risks.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Corporate Social Responsibility is applicable to the Company during the period under review and your company and its board has contributes as follows.

Sr. No Name of Organisation Amount Spent towards CSR Remarks, if any 1. ASHIRVAD FOUNDATION (CSR:00051269) 16.05 Lacs "promoting global well- being"

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY:

The Company has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. Your Directors state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the aforesaid Act.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, state the following:

? that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

? that such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgement and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

? that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

? That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

? That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

? That system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON:

Mr. Pravinchandra Gor, Chairman & Managing Director (C&MD), Mr. Alpit Pravinchandra Gor (Wholetime Director) Mr. Hardik Bhavsar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Mustafa Sibatra, Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer (CS) are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

ENVIRONMENT AND POLLUTION CONTROL:

The Company is well aware of its responsibility towards a better and clean environment. Our efforts in environment management go well beyond mere compliance with statutory requirements. The Company has always maintained harmony with nature by adopting eco- friendly technologies and upgrading the same from time to time incidental to its growth programmers.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy to deal with any instance of fraud and mismanagement. The employees of the company are free to report violations of any laws, rules, regulations and concerns about unethical conduct to the Audit Committee under this policy. The policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination with any person for a genuinely raised concern.

THE CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no material changes in the company held during the year.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

A statement containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as "Annexure – C" to this report.

EQUITY AND FUND RAISING:

Your Company in the previous financial year i.e 2022-23 issued 7,05,000 (Seven Lakhs Five Thousand) warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- ( Rupee Ten Only) ("Equity Share") each ("Warrants") at a price (including the Warrant Subscription Price and the Warrant Exercise Price) of Rs. 143/- (Rupees One Hundred Forty Three) each , However the same has been lapsed after 18 months has been expired and 75% of Money is not received from any subscriber during that period, thus the same has been forfeited.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors are grateful to the Central Government, the State Government, the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Securities and Exchange Board of India and other Regulatory Authorities, Bankers, Financial Institutions, Vendors and Customers for their continued support, co- operation and guidance. We would like to express our deep sense of appreciation for the hard work and efforts put in by the employees at all levels. We would like to thank our shareholders for their cooperation and assistance during the year under report.

Place: - AHMEDABAD

Date: - 06/09/2024 CIN:L74140GJ2010PLC062548