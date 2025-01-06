iifl-logo-icon 1
RLF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.51
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.64

-0.55

-0.68

-0.54

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.3

-0.69

-0.69

Tax paid

0

0

0.19

0.33

Working capital

0.39

-3.04

2.47

-0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-0.61

-3.9

1.28

-1.08

Capital expenditure

-2.22

0.05

0.03

0.02

Free cash flow

-2.83

-3.84

1.31

-1.06

Equity raised

31.68

32.91

34.01

34.43

Investing

0

-3.45

-2.04

-1.52

Financing

3.53

7.42

9.73

12.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.38

33.04

43.02

44.82

