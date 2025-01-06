RLF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.64
-0.55
-0.68
-0.54
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.3
-0.69
-0.69
Tax paid
0
0
0.19
0.33
Working capital
0.39
-3.04
2.47
-0.18
Other operating items
Operating
-0.61
-3.9
1.28
-1.08
Capital expenditure
-2.22
0.05
0.03
0.02
Free cash flow
-2.83
-3.84
1.31
-1.06
Equity raised
31.68
32.91
34.01
34.43
Investing
0
-3.45
-2.04
-1.52
Financing
3.53
7.42
9.73
12.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.38
33.04
43.02
44.82
No Record Found
