RLF Ltd Share Price

10.51
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.12
  • Day's High11.98
  • 52 Wk High13.45
  • Prev. Close10.99
  • Day's Low10.12
  • 52 Wk Low 7.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.5
  • Div. Yield0
RLF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

10.12

Prev. Close

10.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

11.98

Day's Low

10.12

52 Week's High

13.45

52 Week's Low

7.07

Book Value

28.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RLF Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RLF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RLF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 48.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RLF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.8

9.8

9.8

9.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.03

17.99

14.32

15.2

Net Worth

27.83

27.79

24.12

25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.46

1.14

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-20.82

-59.9

293.72

-77.18

Raw materials

-0.06

0.08

-0.65

0

As % of sales

16.93

17.42

57.16

2.21

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.35

-0.22

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.64

-0.55

-0.68

-0.54

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.3

-0.69

-0.69

Tax paid

0

0

0.19

0.33

Working capital

0.39

-3.04

2.47

-0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.82

-59.9

293.72

-77.18

Op profit growth

24.03

-477.96

-75.15

-53.04

EBIT growth

49.26

-30.66

-11.08

-2,294.43

Net profit growth

16.02

13.26

134.44

-77.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0.96

1.15

0.29

1.22

9.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.96

1.15

0.29

1.22

9.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.19

0.04

0.29

0.07

View Annually Results

RLF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RLF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aditya Khanna

Executive Director & CFO

Ashish Khanna

Independent Director

Gunja Singh

Non Executive Director

Vikas Grover

Independent Director

Nakul Badopalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RLF Ltd

Summary

RLF Ltd originally incorporated as Raksons Finance Private Limited in April, 1979 was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company under the name as Raksons Leasing and Finance Limited in December, 1985 and later on was changed to RLF Limited in March, 1994. The Company was promoted by R.K. Khanna and Anil K. Khanna.Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Hire Purchase financing and leasing. Later on, it diversified full fledged into financing business, as an NBFC. In 1993 it further diversified in Mushroom production and a few years later entered into embroidery manufacturing business.During 1995-96, the company implemented Rs 4.61 Crore, export oriented textile unit at Gurgaon, Haryana under technical know-how from M/s Saurer of Switzerland and the said Project was commissioned in March, 1996. After this, it got into a Joint Venture with Potencier Broderies of France for incorporation of a Joint Venture Company in France. Potencier Broderies is a leader in the embroidery industry in France, specialising in lingerie-corsetery. The joint venture company operated with the objective of carrying out all activities concerning textile products through which it earned precious forex. The Company is having fairly large manufacturing unit in Gurgaon. It also engaged itself in the business of marble and red stone and has delivered major overseas projects. Presently, it is stepping into business of Sports Centre, Club, Education, Recreation, Restaurant, F&B, Accom
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RLF Ltd share price today?

The RLF Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of RLF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RLF Ltd is ₹10.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RLF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RLF Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RLF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RLF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RLF Ltd is ₹7.07 and ₹13.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RLF Ltd?

RLF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.57%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at -1.61%, 6 Month at -11.23%, 3 Month at -8.34% and 1 Month at 4.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RLF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RLF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.80 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 48.65 %

