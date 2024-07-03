SectorTextiles
Open₹10.12
Prev. Close₹10.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹11.98
Day's Low₹10.12
52 Week's High₹13.45
52 Week's Low₹7.07
Book Value₹28.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.8
9.8
9.8
9.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.03
17.99
14.32
15.2
Net Worth
27.83
27.79
24.12
25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.46
1.14
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-20.82
-59.9
293.72
-77.18
Raw materials
-0.06
0.08
-0.65
0
As % of sales
16.93
17.42
57.16
2.21
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.35
-0.22
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.64
-0.55
-0.68
-0.54
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.3
-0.69
-0.69
Tax paid
0
0
0.19
0.33
Working capital
0.39
-3.04
2.47
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.82
-59.9
293.72
-77.18
Op profit growth
24.03
-477.96
-75.15
-53.04
EBIT growth
49.26
-30.66
-11.08
-2,294.43
Net profit growth
16.02
13.26
134.44
-77.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
0.96
1.15
0.29
1.22
9.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.96
1.15
0.29
1.22
9.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.19
0.04
0.29
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aditya Khanna
Executive Director & CFO
Ashish Khanna
Independent Director
Gunja Singh
Non Executive Director
Vikas Grover
Independent Director
Nakul Badopalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RLF Ltd
Summary
RLF Ltd originally incorporated as Raksons Finance Private Limited in April, 1979 was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company under the name as Raksons Leasing and Finance Limited in December, 1985 and later on was changed to RLF Limited in March, 1994. The Company was promoted by R.K. Khanna and Anil K. Khanna.Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Hire Purchase financing and leasing. Later on, it diversified full fledged into financing business, as an NBFC. In 1993 it further diversified in Mushroom production and a few years later entered into embroidery manufacturing business.During 1995-96, the company implemented Rs 4.61 Crore, export oriented textile unit at Gurgaon, Haryana under technical know-how from M/s Saurer of Switzerland and the said Project was commissioned in March, 1996. After this, it got into a Joint Venture with Potencier Broderies of France for incorporation of a Joint Venture Company in France. Potencier Broderies is a leader in the embroidery industry in France, specialising in lingerie-corsetery. The joint venture company operated with the objective of carrying out all activities concerning textile products through which it earned precious forex. The Company is having fairly large manufacturing unit in Gurgaon. It also engaged itself in the business of marble and red stone and has delivered major overseas projects. Presently, it is stepping into business of Sports Centre, Club, Education, Recreation, Restaurant, F&B, Accom
Read More
The RLF Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RLF Ltd is ₹10.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RLF Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RLF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RLF Ltd is ₹7.07 and ₹13.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RLF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.57%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at -1.61%, 6 Month at -11.23%, 3 Month at -8.34% and 1 Month at 4.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.