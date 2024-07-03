RLF Ltd Summary

RLF Ltd originally incorporated as Raksons Finance Private Limited in April, 1979 was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company under the name as Raksons Leasing and Finance Limited in December, 1985 and later on was changed to RLF Limited in March, 1994. The Company was promoted by R.K. Khanna and Anil K. Khanna.Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Hire Purchase financing and leasing. Later on, it diversified full fledged into financing business, as an NBFC. In 1993 it further diversified in Mushroom production and a few years later entered into embroidery manufacturing business.During 1995-96, the company implemented Rs 4.61 Crore, export oriented textile unit at Gurgaon, Haryana under technical know-how from M/s Saurer of Switzerland and the said Project was commissioned in March, 1996. After this, it got into a Joint Venture with Potencier Broderies of France for incorporation of a Joint Venture Company in France. Potencier Broderies is a leader in the embroidery industry in France, specialising in lingerie-corsetery. The joint venture company operated with the objective of carrying out all activities concerning textile products through which it earned precious forex. The Company is having fairly large manufacturing unit in Gurgaon. It also engaged itself in the business of marble and red stone and has delivered major overseas projects. Presently, it is stepping into business of Sports Centre, Club, Education, Recreation, Restaurant, F&B, Accommodation and other related amenities and also in provisioning of the Companys Land for warehousing, storage and other related activities.