Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial of the company and any other matter with permission of the chair. Please find Enclosed herewith Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 for your Reference and Records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting held on 30.08.2024 for your reference.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith intimation for Board meeting. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting held on 14.08.2024 for your record and reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 has approved following resolution. 1. Considered and approved the lease agreement to take machinery on lease to start embroidery manufacturing of the Company. 2. Approved the appointment of staff and workers to operate the machines as to be used in embroidery manufacturing activities.

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Intimation is enclosed herewith for your reference. Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed herewith Intimation letter for your reference. Please find enclosed herewith Intimation letter for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024