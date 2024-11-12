iifl-logo-icon 1
RLF CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial of the company and any other matter with permission of the chair. Please find Enclosed herewith Unaudited financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 for your Reference and Records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting held on 30.08.2024 for your reference.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith intimation for Board meeting. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting held on 14.08.2024 for your record and reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 has approved following resolution. 1. Considered and approved the lease agreement to take machinery on lease to start embroidery manufacturing of the Company. 2. Approved the appointment of staff and workers to operate the machines as to be used in embroidery manufacturing activities.
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Intimation is enclosed herewith for your reference. Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed herewith Intimation letter for your reference. Please find enclosed herewith Intimation letter for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
RLF LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and any other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, have considered and approved, inter alia, Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 315t December, 2023 of RLF Limited along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commended at 11:00 AM and Concluded at 6:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

