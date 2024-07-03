iifl-logo-icon 1
RLF Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.79
(2.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2010

Gross Sales

0.39

1.05

0.24

1.34

2.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.39

1.05

0.24

1.34

2.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.09

0.02

0.02

0

Total Income

0.39

1.15

0.26

1.34

2.29

Total Expenditure

0.46

0.95

-0.01

0.68

1.12

PBIDT

-0.07

0.2

0.27

0.65

1.17

Interest

0.37

0.34

0.05

0.98

0.61

PBDT

-0.43

-0.15

0.22

-0.33

0.56

Depreciation

0.52

0.78

0.52

0.37

0.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.95

-0.93

-0.3

-0.68

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.3

-0.34

-0.17

-0.68

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.3

-0.34

-0.17

-0.68

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.31

-0.35

-0.18

-0.7

0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.8

9.8

9.8

9.8

9.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

53,33,383

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

53.38

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

46,55,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

46.61

PBIDTM(%)

-17.94

19.04

112.5

48.5

51.3

PBDTM(%)

-110.25

-14.28

91.66

-24.62

24.78

PATM(%)

-243.58

-88.57

-125

-50.74

1.73

