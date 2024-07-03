RLF Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
0.39
1.05
0.24
1.34
2.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.39
1.05
0.24
1.34
2.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.09
0.02
0.02
0
Total Income
0.39
1.15
0.26
1.34
2.29
Total Expenditure
0.46
0.95
-0.01
0.68
1.12
PBIDT
-0.07
0.2
0.27
0.65
1.17
Interest
0.37
0.34
0.05
0.98
0.61
PBDT
-0.43
-0.15
0.22
-0.33
0.56
Depreciation
0.52
0.78
0.52
0.37
0.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.95
-0.93
-0.3
-0.68
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.3
-0.34
-0.17
-0.68
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.3
-0.34
-0.17
-0.68
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.31
-0.35
-0.18
-0.7
0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.8
9.8
9.8
9.8
9.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
53,33,383
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
53.38
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
46,55,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
46.61
PBIDTM(%)
-17.94
19.04
112.5
48.5
51.3
PBDTM(%)
-110.25
-14.28
91.66
-24.62
24.78
PATM(%)
-243.58
-88.57
-125
-50.74
1.73
