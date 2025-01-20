Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
293.72
-77.18
-53.19
Op profit growth
-556.89
-55.93
-79.02
EBIT growth
2,216.14
-135.55
-97.4
Net profit growth
-166.37
-145.94
-332.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-44.43
38.29
19.83
44.25
EBIT margin
-17.57
-2.98
1.91
34.6
Net profit margin
-18.53
109.91
-54.59
10.99
RoCE
-0.56
-0.02
0.06
RoNW
-0.19
0.29
-0.62
RoA
-0.14
0.22
-0.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.33
0
0.29
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.92
-0.38
-1.24
-0.19
Book value per share
28.12
28.34
28
28.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
5
0
17.41
P/CEPS
-3.72
-4.32
-1.75
-25.48
P/B
0.12
0.05
0.07
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
24.56
13.7
19.95
11.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-47.45
-2,873.38
5.3
117.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
438.51
1,645.22
609.54
Inventory days
254.2
1,000.89
251.24
Creditor days
0
0
-5.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.99
3.06
-0.02
-1.15
Net debt / equity
0.31
0.27
0.31
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-16.98
69.36
34.5
9.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.16
-2.21
-23.56
-18.41
Employee costs
-19.73
-29.74
-29.09
-15.27
Other costs
-67.53
-29.75
-27.5
-22.05
