RLF Ltd Key Ratios

11.23
(9.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:18:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

293.72

-77.18

-53.19

Op profit growth

-556.89

-55.93

-79.02

EBIT growth

2,216.14

-135.55

-97.4

Net profit growth

-166.37

-145.94

-332.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-44.43

38.29

19.83

44.25

EBIT margin

-17.57

-2.98

1.91

34.6

Net profit margin

-18.53

109.91

-54.59

10.99

RoCE

-0.56

-0.02

0.06

RoNW

-0.19

0.29

-0.62

RoA

-0.14

0.22

-0.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.33

0

0.29

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.92

-0.38

-1.24

-0.19

Book value per share

28.12

28.34

28

28.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

5

0

17.41

P/CEPS

-3.72

-4.32

-1.75

-25.48

P/B

0.12

0.05

0.07

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

24.56

13.7

19.95

11.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-47.45

-2,873.38

5.3

117.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

438.51

1,645.22

609.54

Inventory days

254.2

1,000.89

251.24

Creditor days

0

0

-5.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.99

3.06

-0.02

-1.15

Net debt / equity

0.31

0.27

0.31

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-16.98

69.36

34.5

9.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.16

-2.21

-23.56

-18.41

Employee costs

-19.73

-29.74

-29.09

-15.27

Other costs

-67.53

-29.75

-27.5

-22.05

