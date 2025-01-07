iifl-logo-icon 1
RLF Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.52
(0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.46

1.14

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-20.82

-59.9

293.72

-77.18

Raw materials

-0.06

0.08

-0.65

0

As % of sales

16.93

17.42

57.16

2.21

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.35

-0.22

-0.08

As % of sales

52.44

77.11

19.73

29.74

Other costs

-0.25

-0.29

-0.23

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.64

64.58

20.52

27.23

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.11

0.02

0.11

OPM

-38.02

-24.27

2.57

40.81

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.3

-0.69

-0.69

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.22

-0.2

0

Other income

0

0.08

0.18

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.64

-0.55

-0.68

-0.54

Taxes

0

0

0.19

0.33

Tax rate

0

0

-28.2

-61.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.64

-0.55

-0.48

-0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.64

-0.55

-0.48

-0.2

yoy growth (%)

16.02

13.26

134.44

-77.9

NPM

-176.38

-120.36

-42.6

-71.55

