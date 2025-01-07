Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.46
1.14
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-20.82
-59.9
293.72
-77.18
Raw materials
-0.06
0.08
-0.65
0
As % of sales
16.93
17.42
57.16
2.21
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.35
-0.22
-0.08
As % of sales
52.44
77.11
19.73
29.74
Other costs
-0.25
-0.29
-0.23
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.64
64.58
20.52
27.23
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.11
0.02
0.11
OPM
-38.02
-24.27
2.57
40.81
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.3
-0.69
-0.69
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.22
-0.2
0
Other income
0
0.08
0.18
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.64
-0.55
-0.68
-0.54
Taxes
0
0
0.19
0.33
Tax rate
0
0
-28.2
-61.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.64
-0.55
-0.48
-0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.64
-0.55
-0.48
-0.2
yoy growth (%)
16.02
13.26
134.44
-77.9
NPM
-176.38
-120.36
-42.6
-71.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.