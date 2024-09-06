Annual General Meeting Please find enclosed herewith the clarification letter relating to Book Closure for your record and references. With reference to the Board Meeting Outcome Summitted on 30th August, 2024, the Book Closure Date as Mentioned 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 had a clerical error, and after careful consideration the Company had Submitted the Disclosure under Regulation 42 for intimation of Book closure dated 31st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)