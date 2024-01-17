|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Oct 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Intimation for Book Closure for Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on Monday 11th November, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
|BookCloser
|20 Jul 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Rossari Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer of books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 23, 2024 for the purpose of Final Dividend and AGM.
