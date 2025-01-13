Rungta Irrigation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.92
16.6
8.86
8.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.96
60.24
57.26
56.04
Net Worth
86.88
76.84
66.12
64.9
Minority Interest
Debt
10.88
11.08
23.4
16.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
0.05
Total Liabilities
97.76
87.92
89.55
81.28
Fixed Assets
16.1
13.99
11.38
10.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.94
13.92
13.93
14.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.45
0.39
0.37
Networking Capital
67.2
59.43
63.75
55.72
Inventories
14.97
16.09
18.66
15.18
Inventory Days
124.64
Sundry Debtors
45.24
33.45
36.78
27.85
Debtor Days
228.67
Other Current Assets
25.01
25.58
22.42
22.33
Sundry Creditors
-4.47
-3.25
-1.06
-0.74
Creditor Days
6.07
Other Current Liabilities
-13.55
-12.44
-13.05
-8.9
Cash
0.08
0.11
0.1
0.91
Total Assets
97.77
87.9
89.55
81.27
