Rungta Irrigation Ltd Key Ratios

77.06
(3.62%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:24:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rungta Irrigation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.23

Op profit growth

-111.73

EBIT growth

10.69

Net profit growth

74.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.39

3.27

EBIT margin

7.04

6.22

Net profit margin

3.69

2.07

RoCE

4.95

RoNW

0.77

RoA

0.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.61

1.5

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.89

0.24

Book value per share

86.53

82.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.61

8.72

P/CEPS

19.18

53

P/B

0.19

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

7.35

5.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-9.78

-36.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

176.28

Inventory days

68.39

Creditor days

-11.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.38

-2.11

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.09

Net debt / op. profit

-68.51

3.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.14

-70.36

Employee costs

-9.04

-7.48

Other costs

-26.2

-18.87

