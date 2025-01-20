Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.23
Op profit growth
-111.73
EBIT growth
10.69
Net profit growth
74.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.39
3.27
EBIT margin
7.04
6.22
Net profit margin
3.69
2.07
RoCE
4.95
RoNW
0.77
RoA
0.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.61
1.5
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.89
0.24
Book value per share
86.53
82.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.61
8.72
P/CEPS
19.18
53
P/B
0.19
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
7.35
5.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-9.78
-36.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
176.28
Inventory days
68.39
Creditor days
-11.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.38
-2.11
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.09
Net debt / op. profit
-68.51
3.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.14
-70.36
Employee costs
-9.04
-7.48
Other costs
-26.2
-18.87
