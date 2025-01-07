iifl-logo-icon 1
Rungta Irrigation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.45

45.14

57.57

62.6

yoy growth (%)

-1.52

-21.58

-8.03

-2.23

Raw materials

-25.96

-25.95

-36.47

-40.78

As % of sales

58.4

57.5

63.35

65.14

Employee costs

-6.95

-6.45

-6.09

-5.66

As % of sales

15.64

14.3

10.59

9.04

Other costs

-11.73

-15.64

-11.72

-16.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.39

34.66

20.36

26.2

Operating profit

-0.2

-2.92

3.27

-0.24

OPM

-0.45

-6.47

5.68

-0.39

Depreciation

-0.94

-1.03

-1.66

-1.51

Interest expense

-1.23

-1.55

-2.74

-1.84

Other income

3.61

6.45

4.68

6.26

Profit before tax

1.23

0.93

3.55

2.65

Taxes

-0.67

-0.17

-0.63

-0.27

Tax rate

-55.05

-18.73

-17.75

-10.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.55

0.75

2.92

2.37

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.88

0

Net profit

0.55

0.75

2.03

2.37

yoy growth (%)

-26.92

-62.8

-14.28

79.36

NPM

1.24

1.68

3.54

3.8

