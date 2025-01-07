Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.45
45.14
57.57
62.6
yoy growth (%)
-1.52
-21.58
-8.03
-2.23
Raw materials
-25.96
-25.95
-36.47
-40.78
As % of sales
58.4
57.5
63.35
65.14
Employee costs
-6.95
-6.45
-6.09
-5.66
As % of sales
15.64
14.3
10.59
9.04
Other costs
-11.73
-15.64
-11.72
-16.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.39
34.66
20.36
26.2
Operating profit
-0.2
-2.92
3.27
-0.24
OPM
-0.45
-6.47
5.68
-0.39
Depreciation
-0.94
-1.03
-1.66
-1.51
Interest expense
-1.23
-1.55
-2.74
-1.84
Other income
3.61
6.45
4.68
6.26
Profit before tax
1.23
0.93
3.55
2.65
Taxes
-0.67
-0.17
-0.63
-0.27
Tax rate
-55.05
-18.73
-17.75
-10.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.55
0.75
2.92
2.37
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.88
0
Net profit
0.55
0.75
2.03
2.37
yoy growth (%)
-26.92
-62.8
-14.28
79.36
NPM
1.24
1.68
3.54
3.8
