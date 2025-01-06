Rungta Irrigation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.23
0.93
3.55
2.65
Depreciation
-0.94
-1.03
-1.66
-1.51
Tax paid
-0.67
-0.17
-0.63
-0.27
Working capital
1.36
0.61
1.75
3.9
Other operating items
Operating
0.96
0.34
3.01
4.76
Capital expenditure
2.26
-0.92
0.63
-16.99
Free cash flow
3.22
-0.57
3.64
-12.22
Equity raised
110.5
107.92
103.25
98.34
Investing
-0.07
-0.13
-3.65
-2.59
Financing
10.83
-5
-0.34
9.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
124.49
102.21
102.9
93.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.