iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rungta Irrigation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

75.37
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rungta Irrigation Ltd

Rungta Irrigatn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

0.93

3.55

2.65

Depreciation

-0.94

-1.03

-1.66

-1.51

Tax paid

-0.67

-0.17

-0.63

-0.27

Working capital

1.36

0.61

1.75

3.9

Other operating items

Operating

0.96

0.34

3.01

4.76

Capital expenditure

2.26

-0.92

0.63

-16.99

Free cash flow

3.22

-0.57

3.64

-12.22

Equity raised

110.5

107.92

103.25

98.34

Investing

-0.07

-0.13

-3.65

-2.59

Financing

10.83

-5

-0.34

9.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

124.49

102.21

102.9

93.34

Rungta Irrigatn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rungta Irrigation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.