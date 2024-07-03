Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹81.39
Prev. Close₹78.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.86
Day's High₹81.39
Day's Low₹74.02
52 Week's High₹133.95
52 Week's Low₹57
Book Value₹45.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.15
P/E25.8
EPS3.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.92
16.6
8.86
8.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.96
60.24
57.26
56.04
Net Worth
86.88
76.84
66.12
64.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.45
45.14
57.57
62.6
yoy growth (%)
-1.52
-21.58
-8.03
-2.23
Raw materials
-25.96
-25.95
-36.47
-40.78
As % of sales
58.4
57.5
63.35
65.14
Employee costs
-6.95
-6.45
-6.09
-5.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.23
0.93
3.55
2.65
Depreciation
-0.94
-1.03
-1.66
-1.51
Tax paid
-0.67
-0.17
-0.63
-0.27
Working capital
1.36
0.61
1.75
3.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.52
-21.58
-8.03
-2.23
Op profit growth
-93.14
-189.24
-1,430.67
-111.72
EBIT growth
-0.88
-60.41
39.73
13.05
Net profit growth
-26.92
-62.8
-14.28
79.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
63.14
81.1
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
63.14
81.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.91
1.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,520.95
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,556.7
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
247.05
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,599.9
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
461.6
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahabir Prasad Rungta
Whole-time Director
Tarun Kumar Megotia
Independent Director
Vivek Agrawal
Independent Director
Abdul Kalam
Whole Time Director
Shruti Rungta
Independent Director
Devesh Poddar
Reports by Rungta Irrigation Ltd
Summary
Rungta Irrigation Ltd (RIL) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jindal Irrigation Pvt Ltd in Apr.86. The Company became a public limited company in Jun.86 and got its present name in Apr.94. The Company was originally promoted by S R Jindal and, in 1992-93, it was taken over by R S Rungta of the Rungta Group, who is the present Chairman. In Mar.95, RIL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 14.28 cr, to establish a new unit to manufacture sprinkler irrigation systems/drip irrigation systems, HDPE pipes, PVC pipes, fittings and components, and to meet working capital requirements totalling Rs 24 cr.The Company manufactures designs, assembles and markets aluminium/GI/HDPE/PVC pipe-based sprinkler irrigation system and rigid PVC and HDPC pipes for water conveyance channels and for other uses. Recently, it has diversified into drip irrigation systems and the manufacture of HDPE and PVC pipes. It has a technical collaboration with Unicor Rohrsysteme, Germany, and Ein-Tal, Israel, for drip irrigation technology. The key products of the Company include Sprinklers and Drip irrigation systems; Aluminum, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and Fountains . The company has established a strong dealership network with branches across the country. The Company has engaged in various PE, PVC, HDPE, MS, DI Pipeline Projects, Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation System Turnkey Projects, specialist Underwater Pipeline
Read More
The Rungta Irrigation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is ₹150.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is 25.8 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rungta Irrigation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is ₹57 and ₹133.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rungta Irrigation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.56%, 3 Years at 69.92%, 1 Year at 30.91%, 6 Month at -25.74%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at 8.84%.
