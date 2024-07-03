iifl-logo-icon 1
Rungta Irrigation Ltd Share Price

75.37
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.39
  • Day's High81.39
  • 52 Wk High133.95
  • Prev. Close78.94
  • Day's Low74.02
  • 52 Wk Low 57
  • Turnover (lac)2.86
  • P/E25.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.35
  • EPS3.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rungta Irrigation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

81.39

Prev. Close

78.94

Turnover(Lac.)

2.86

Day's High

81.39

Day's Low

74.02

52 Week's High

133.95

52 Week's Low

57

Book Value

45.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

150.15

P/E

25.8

EPS

3.06

Divi. Yield

0

Rungta Irrigation Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rungta Irrigation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rungta Irrigation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 58.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rungta Irrigation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.92

16.6

8.86

8.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.96

60.24

57.26

56.04

Net Worth

86.88

76.84

66.12

64.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.45

45.14

57.57

62.6

yoy growth (%)

-1.52

-21.58

-8.03

-2.23

Raw materials

-25.96

-25.95

-36.47

-40.78

As % of sales

58.4

57.5

63.35

65.14

Employee costs

-6.95

-6.45

-6.09

-5.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

0.93

3.55

2.65

Depreciation

-0.94

-1.03

-1.66

-1.51

Tax paid

-0.67

-0.17

-0.63

-0.27

Working capital

1.36

0.61

1.75

3.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.52

-21.58

-8.03

-2.23

Op profit growth

-93.14

-189.24

-1,430.67

-111.72

EBIT growth

-0.88

-60.41

39.73

13.05

Net profit growth

-26.92

-62.8

-14.28

79.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

63.14

81.1

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

63.14

81.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.91

1.14

Rungta Irrigation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,520.95

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,556.7

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

247.05

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,599.9

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

461.6

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rungta Irrigation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahabir Prasad Rungta

Whole-time Director

Tarun Kumar Megotia

Independent Director

Vivek Agrawal

Independent Director

Abdul Kalam

Whole Time Director

Shruti Rungta

Independent Director

Devesh Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rungta Irrigation Ltd

Summary

Rungta Irrigation Ltd (RIL) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jindal Irrigation Pvt Ltd in Apr.86. The Company became a public limited company in Jun.86 and got its present name in Apr.94. The Company was originally promoted by S R Jindal and, in 1992-93, it was taken over by R S Rungta of the Rungta Group, who is the present Chairman. In Mar.95, RIL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 14.28 cr, to establish a new unit to manufacture sprinkler irrigation systems/drip irrigation systems, HDPE pipes, PVC pipes, fittings and components, and to meet working capital requirements totalling Rs 24 cr.The Company manufactures designs, assembles and markets aluminium/GI/HDPE/PVC pipe-based sprinkler irrigation system and rigid PVC and HDPC pipes for water conveyance channels and for other uses. Recently, it has diversified into drip irrigation systems and the manufacture of HDPE and PVC pipes. It has a technical collaboration with Unicor Rohrsysteme, Germany, and Ein-Tal, Israel, for drip irrigation technology. The key products of the Company include Sprinklers and Drip irrigation systems; Aluminum, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and Fountains . The company has established a strong dealership network with branches across the country. The Company has engaged in various PE, PVC, HDPE, MS, DI Pipeline Projects, Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation System Turnkey Projects, specialist Underwater Pipeline
Company FAQs

What is the Rungta Irrigation Ltd share price today?

The Rungta Irrigation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rungta Irrigation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is ₹150.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is 25.8 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rungta Irrigation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rungta Irrigation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is ₹57 and ₹133.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rungta Irrigation Ltd?

Rungta Irrigation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.56%, 3 Years at 69.92%, 1 Year at 30.91%, 6 Month at -25.74%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at 8.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rungta Irrigation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rungta Irrigation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.59 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 58.16 %

