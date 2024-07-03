Summary

Rungta Irrigation Ltd (RIL) was incorporated as a private limited company under the name Jindal Irrigation Pvt Ltd in Apr.86. The Company became a public limited company in Jun.86 and got its present name in Apr.94. The Company was originally promoted by S R Jindal and, in 1992-93, it was taken over by R S Rungta of the Rungta Group, who is the present Chairman. In Mar.95, RIL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 14.28 cr, to establish a new unit to manufacture sprinkler irrigation systems/drip irrigation systems, HDPE pipes, PVC pipes, fittings and components, and to meet working capital requirements totalling Rs 24 cr.The Company manufactures designs, assembles and markets aluminium/GI/HDPE/PVC pipe-based sprinkler irrigation system and rigid PVC and HDPC pipes for water conveyance channels and for other uses. Recently, it has diversified into drip irrigation systems and the manufacture of HDPE and PVC pipes. It has a technical collaboration with Unicor Rohrsysteme, Germany, and Ein-Tal, Israel, for drip irrigation technology. The key products of the Company include Sprinklers and Drip irrigation systems; Aluminum, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and Fountains . The company has established a strong dealership network with branches across the country. The Company has engaged in various PE, PVC, HDPE, MS, DI Pipeline Projects, Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation System Turnkey Projects, specialist Underwater Pipeline

