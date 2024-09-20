Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations,2015 newspaper advertisement regarding 40th Annual General Meeting published before the dispatch of Annual report for FY 23-24 in English & Regional ( Hindi) Newspaper. Read less.. Summary Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Rungta Irrigation Limited held on Today at 20th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Consolidated Scruitinizer report on remote e-voting and e- voting conducted during 40th AGM held on Friday 20th September, 2024 through VC/OVAM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)