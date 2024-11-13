Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RUNGTA IRRIGATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation2015 Board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 132024 for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. As per SEBI LODR 2015 Reg 33, Un-audited standalone financials for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 of the company have been approved by the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation,2015 the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Mathuria as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and KMP of the company in the meeting held on 13th November,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RUNGTA IRRIGATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 is scheduled to be held on 13/08/2024 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13-08-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

RUNGTA IRRIGATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company schedule to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 12.00 P.M. to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today May 24,2024 consider and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of LODR Regulation 2015, , we herby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today considered and approved Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

RUNGTA IRRIGATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024