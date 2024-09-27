S K International Export Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.81
-0.62
0.14
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Tax paid
0.26
0.15
-0.03
Working capital
-0.74
1.23
Other operating items
Operating
-2.43
0.63
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.04
Free cash flow
-2.35
0.68
Equity raised
3.23
4.16
Investing
0
1.84
Financing
0.42
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.3
7.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.