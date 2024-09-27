iifl-logo-icon 1
S K International Export Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.14
(-0.06%)
Sep 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4.21

7.84

4.04

yoy growth (%)

-46.31

93.7

Raw materials

-2.08

-5.79

-2.85

As % of sales

49.42

73.88

70.42

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.25

-0.62

As % of sales

22.53

16.01

15.47

Other costs

-3.51

-2.1

-0.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

83.41

26.87

21.49

Operating profit

-2.33

-1.31

-0.29

OPM

-55.38

-16.76

-7.39

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.05

-0.04

Other income

0.73

0.88

0.55

Profit before tax

-1.81

-0.62

0.14

Taxes

0.26

0.15

-0.03

Tax rate

-14.69

-24.7

-26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.54

-0.46

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.54

-0.46

0.1

yoy growth (%)

231.08

-550.41

NPM

-36.77

-5.96

2.56

