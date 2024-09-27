Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4.21
7.84
4.04
yoy growth (%)
-46.31
93.7
Raw materials
-2.08
-5.79
-2.85
As % of sales
49.42
73.88
70.42
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.25
-0.62
As % of sales
22.53
16.01
15.47
Other costs
-3.51
-2.1
-0.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
83.41
26.87
21.49
Operating profit
-2.33
-1.31
-0.29
OPM
-55.38
-16.76
-7.39
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.05
-0.04
Other income
0.73
0.88
0.55
Profit before tax
-1.81
-0.62
0.14
Taxes
0.26
0.15
-0.03
Tax rate
-14.69
-24.7
-26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.54
-0.46
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.54
-0.46
0.1
yoy growth (%)
231.08
-550.41
NPM
-36.77
-5.96
2.56
