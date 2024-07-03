iifl-logo-icon 1
S K International Export Ltd Share Price

17.14
(-0.06%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.14
  • Day's High17.14
  • 52 Wk High19.95
  • Prev. Close17.15
  • Day's Low17.14
  • 52 Wk Low 17.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S K International Export Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

17.14

Prev. Close

17.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

17.14

Day's Low

17.14

52 Week's High

19.95

52 Week's Low

17.1

Book Value

6.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S K International Export Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

S K International Export Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S K International Export Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:49 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.87%

Non-Promoter- 28.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S K International Export Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.33

7.33

7.33

7.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.53

-1.02

-0.71

0.07

Net Worth

4.8

6.31

6.62

7.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4.21

7.84

4.04

yoy growth (%)

-46.31

93.7

Raw materials

-2.08

-5.79

-2.85

As % of sales

49.42

73.88

70.42

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.25

-0.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.81

-0.62

0.14

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.07

Tax paid

0.26

0.15

-0.03

Working capital

-0.74

1.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.31

93.7

Op profit growth

77.31

339.14

EBIT growth

209.95

-409.44

Net profit growth

231.08

-550.41

No Record Found

S K International Export Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,616.15

146.261,79,461.37-52.120.376,893.87791.42

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

31.96

48.6616,862.8973.591.091,734.697.1

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

147.6

26.9514,926.98145.150.072,169.8638.49

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

427.6

17.8512,545.85226.90.922,270.31304.48

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

20.83

010,809.33-260.60852.84-37.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S K International Export Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh

Executive Director

Purti Hitesh Shah

Independent Director

Akshar Jagdish Patel

Independent Director

Bhavin Prabhashankar Mehta

Independent Director

Jay Narayan Naik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishnavi Rohidas Nighot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S K International Export Ltd

Summary

SK International Export Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of M/s SK International (Export) Company contained in the partnership Deed executed on 1st November, 1991. The Firm was duly registered on February 15, 1992 with Registrar of Firms at Bombay (Maharashtra). Further, M/s. S.K. International Export Co. was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a public limited company with the name of SK International Export Limited on September 13, 2018. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Shrawankumar P. Sadh and Mr. Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh. Mr. Shrawankumar Sadh started his journey with the proprietary concern in year 1987 in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company, and then formed the partnership firm in 1991, in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company for almost 30 years, and Mr. Hitesh Sadh joined the firm in the year 2000, and thereafter the firm got converted into a Company. The Company was established in year 1991 as partnership firm in international exports of scarves and beachwear. It created a distinct identity of its own in the International business domain and mainly caters to European market i.e. Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands, UK and started selling in US market since 2018 onwards and also entered into the domestic market. The Company has created a
Company FAQs

What is the S K International Export Ltd share price today?

The S K International Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of S K International Export Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S K International Export Ltd is ₹12.57 Cr. as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of S K International Export Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S K International Export Ltd is 0 and 2.62 as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S K International Export Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S K International Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S K International Export Ltd is ₹17.1 and ₹19.95 as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of S K International Export Ltd?

S K International Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.07%, 3 Years at 15.24%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at 0.23%, 3 Month at -4.51% and 1 Month at -5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S K International Export Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S K International Export Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.12 %

