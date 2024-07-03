Summary

SK International Export Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of M/s SK International (Export) Company contained in the partnership Deed executed on 1st November, 1991. The Firm was duly registered on February 15, 1992 with Registrar of Firms at Bombay (Maharashtra). Further, M/s. S.K. International Export Co. was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a public limited company with the name of SK International Export Limited on September 13, 2018. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Shrawankumar P. Sadh and Mr. Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh. Mr. Shrawankumar Sadh started his journey with the proprietary concern in year 1987 in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company, and then formed the partnership firm in 1991, in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company for almost 30 years, and Mr. Hitesh Sadh joined the firm in the year 2000, and thereafter the firm got converted into a Company. The Company was established in year 1991 as partnership firm in international exports of scarves and beachwear. It created a distinct identity of its own in the International business domain and mainly caters to European market i.e. Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands, UK and started selling in US market since 2018 onwards and also entered into the domestic market. The Company has created a

Read More