SectorTextiles
Open₹17.14
Prev. Close₹17.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹17.14
Day's Low₹17.14
52 Week's High₹19.95
52 Week's Low₹17.1
Book Value₹6.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.33
7.33
7.33
7.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.53
-1.02
-0.71
0.07
Net Worth
4.8
6.31
6.62
7.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4.21
7.84
4.04
yoy growth (%)
-46.31
93.7
Raw materials
-2.08
-5.79
-2.85
As % of sales
49.42
73.88
70.42
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.25
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.81
-0.62
0.14
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Tax paid
0.26
0.15
-0.03
Working capital
-0.74
1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.31
93.7
Op profit growth
77.31
339.14
EBIT growth
209.95
-409.44
Net profit growth
231.08
-550.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,616.15
|146.26
|1,79,461.37
|-52.12
|0.37
|6,893.87
|791.42
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31.96
|48.66
|16,862.89
|73.59
|1.09
|1,734.69
|7.1
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
147.6
|26.95
|14,926.98
|145.15
|0.07
|2,169.86
|38.49
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
427.6
|17.85
|12,545.85
|226.9
|0.92
|2,270.31
|304.48
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
20.83
|0
|10,809.33
|-260.6
|0
|852.84
|-37.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh
Executive Director
Purti Hitesh Shah
Independent Director
Akshar Jagdish Patel
Independent Director
Bhavin Prabhashankar Mehta
Independent Director
Jay Narayan Naik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishnavi Rohidas Nighot
Reports by S K International Export Ltd
Summary
SK International Export Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of M/s SK International (Export) Company contained in the partnership Deed executed on 1st November, 1991. The Firm was duly registered on February 15, 1992 with Registrar of Firms at Bombay (Maharashtra). Further, M/s. S.K. International Export Co. was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a public limited company with the name of SK International Export Limited on September 13, 2018. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Shrawankumar P. Sadh and Mr. Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh. Mr. Shrawankumar Sadh started his journey with the proprietary concern in year 1987 in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company, and then formed the partnership firm in 1991, in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company for almost 30 years, and Mr. Hitesh Sadh joined the firm in the year 2000, and thereafter the firm got converted into a Company. The Company was established in year 1991 as partnership firm in international exports of scarves and beachwear. It created a distinct identity of its own in the International business domain and mainly caters to European market i.e. Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands, UK and started selling in US market since 2018 onwards and also entered into the domestic market. The Company has created a
Read More
The S K International Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S K International Export Ltd is ₹12.57 Cr. as of 27 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of S K International Export Ltd is 0 and 2.62 as of 27 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S K International Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S K International Export Ltd is ₹17.1 and ₹19.95 as of 27 Sep ‘24
S K International Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.07%, 3 Years at 15.24%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at 0.23%, 3 Month at -4.51% and 1 Month at -5.00%.
