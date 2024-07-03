S K International Export Ltd Summary

SK International Export Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of M/s SK International (Export) Company contained in the partnership Deed executed on 1st November, 1991. The Firm was duly registered on February 15, 1992 with Registrar of Firms at Bombay (Maharashtra). Further, M/s. S.K. International Export Co. was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a public limited company with the name of SK International Export Limited on September 13, 2018. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Shrawankumar P. Sadh and Mr. Hitesh Shrawankumar Sadh. Mr. Shrawankumar Sadh started his journey with the proprietary concern in year 1987 in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company, and then formed the partnership firm in 1991, in the business of manufacturing, trading, importing and exporting of garments in the name of M/s S.K International Export Company for almost 30 years, and Mr. Hitesh Sadh joined the firm in the year 2000, and thereafter the firm got converted into a Company. The Company was established in year 1991 as partnership firm in international exports of scarves and beachwear. It created a distinct identity of its own in the International business domain and mainly caters to European market i.e. Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands, UK and started selling in US market since 2018 onwards and also entered into the domestic market. The Company has created a distinct identity of its own in the International business domain and mainly caters to European market i.e. Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands, and UK. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter in Scarves and Beachwear. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of women and mens apparels like scarves, shawls, sarongs, headband & bandanas and Beachwear garments in all qualities like silk, viscose, cotton, polyester & wool and several blends. It is also gearing itself for manufacturing and trading of Indian ethnic wears offering wide range of ethnic wears category by developing trendy dupattas for women.A major portion of Companys product is manufactured at the in-house factory at Virar (Palghar). The Company manufacture products on make to order basis as per current fashion forecast for several big brands in International & domestic markets. It serve customers through the channels of wholesale, retail and e-commerce in domestic market. The Company is also registered as member exporter with Apparel Export Promotion Council. In July 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 19,80,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 3.96 Crore.The Company has diversified its business into Automobile Sector in 2023.