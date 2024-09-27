iifl-logo-icon 1
S K International Export Ltd Peer Comparison

17.14
(-0.06%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

S K INTERNATIONAL EXPORT LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,616.15

146.261,79,461.37-52.120.376,893.87791.42

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

31.96

48.6616,862.8973.591.091,734.697.1

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

147.6

26.9514,926.98145.150.072,169.8638.49

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

427.6

17.8512,545.85226.90.922,270.31304.48

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

20.83

010,809.33-260.60852.84-37.44

S K Internation.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

