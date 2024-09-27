Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,616.15
|146.26
|1,79,461.37
|-52.12
|0.37
|6,893.87
|791.42
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31.96
|48.66
|16,862.89
|73.59
|1.09
|1,734.69
|7.1
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
147.6
|26.95
|14,926.98
|145.15
|0.07
|2,169.86
|38.49
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
427.6
|17.85
|12,545.85
|226.9
|0.92
|2,270.31
|304.48
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
20.83
|0
|10,809.33
|-260.6
|0
|852.84
|-37.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.