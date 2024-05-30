Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Dear Sir/ Madam, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the SK International Export Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. July 4, 2024, has approved the appointment of Ms. Riya (Membership No.: A61422) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFO/ CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 with respect to the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are enclosed as Annexure 1. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 4:30 PM (IST) and concluded at 05:00 PM (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

SK International Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited financial results of the Company for half year and year ended March 31 2024. With reference to the captioned matter, kindly find enclosed herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the year ended March 31, 2024. Declaration regarding Audit reports with unmodified opinion is also enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2023 1 Nov 2023