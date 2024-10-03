iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S K International Export Ltd AGM

17.14
(-0.06%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

S K Internation. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015 kindly find attached herewith Annual Report of SK International Export Limited (the Company) for the financial year (FY) 2023-24 along with the notice of the 6th (Sixth) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company situated at registered office of the Company situated at 78, Ground, A2, Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400013. The Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 is also uploaded on the website of the Company https://skinternational.in. Dear Sir/ Maam, In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, kindly find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 30, 2024 for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

S K Internation.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S K International Export Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.