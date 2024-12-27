iifl-logo-icon 1
S R Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.65

19.65

19.65

19.65

Preference Capital

9.81

9.81

9.81

9.81

Reserves

-61.98

-61.88

-56.34

-53.74

Net Worth

-32.52

-32.42

-26.88

-24.28

Minority Interest

Debt

43.78

43.53

43.31

41.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.26

11.11

16.43

17.59

Fixed Assets

13.34

13.34

15.04

16.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.37

-2.76

1.32

0.83

Inventories

2.03

2.26

2.6

2.79

Inventory Days

136.7

Sundry Debtors

3.52

3.52

6.11

5.68

Debtor Days

278.31

Other Current Assets

1.55

1.56

2.38

1.87

Sundry Creditors

-6.52

-6.92

-6.87

-6.74

Creditor Days

330.25

Other Current Liabilities

-2.95

-3.18

-2.9

-2.76

Cash

0.28

0.53

0.06

0.05

Total Assets

11.25

11.11

16.42

17.57

