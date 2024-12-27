S R Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.65
19.65
19.65
19.65
Preference Capital
9.81
9.81
9.81
9.81
Reserves
-61.98
-61.88
-56.34
-53.74
Net Worth
-32.52
-32.42
-26.88
-24.28
Minority Interest
Debt
43.78
43.53
43.31
41.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.26
11.11
16.43
17.59
Fixed Assets
13.34
13.34
15.04
16.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.37
-2.76
1.32
0.83
Inventories
2.03
2.26
2.6
2.79
Inventory Days
136.7
Sundry Debtors
3.52
3.52
6.11
5.68
Debtor Days
278.31
Other Current Assets
1.55
1.56
2.38
1.87
Sundry Creditors
-6.52
-6.92
-6.87
-6.74
Creditor Days
330.25
Other Current Liabilities
-2.95
-3.18
-2.9
-2.76
Cash
0.28
0.53
0.06
0.05
Total Assets
11.25
11.11
16.42
17.57
